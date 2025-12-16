5 Grocery Chains That Sell Fresh Sushi

The convenience of sushi sold at grocery stores has grown over the last several years, with sales rising more than 70% between 2019 and 2023, per The Wall Street Journal. Some people may avoid it because it's not always easy to tell if you're eating cheap sushi. However, there are at least a handful of grocery chains that sell freshly made sushi in their stores.

From housemade sushi to sushi made and delivered daily, there are a variety of fresh options to choose from across Kroger, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco, and Albertsons Companies. Since these offerings aren't standard practice at every location, you should check your local stores before going. Most of them will have something about fresh sushi listed on each store's online details page, or you can always call ahead.

And, here's another tip if you're hesitant to indulge in grocery store sushi because it tastes a little different than restaurant sushi. The difference is largely due to refrigeration, which is required but can mute the flavor of the fish and harden the texture of the rice. You can get the best flavor and texture from store-bought sushi by letting it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to an hour before digging in. Now, without further ado, let's check out five grocery chains where you can get fresh sushi.