8 Canned Baked Bean Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

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There's few sides that feel as quintessentially summer to me as baked beans. Although I prefer to craft everybody's favorite baked beans from scratch, sometimes I just don't have time for it — and when this happens, canned baked bean brands come to my rescue. Unfortunately, not every can of baked beans is as good as homemade, and some that I've had couldn't even be called edible. If you're in the same time crunch as I sometimes find myself in, it's important to distinguish the best beans from the worst if you don't want to be left disappointed.

Thankfully, you don't have to go through the hassle of trying every canned baked bean brand for yourself to see which provides the best overall value because I've done it for you. I was given the opportunity to try eight canned baked bean brands, available from various stores in my region, and report my findings here.

I used my food industry background and other relevant experiences to primarily judge each option on its taste, while also bearing in mind consistency and any other notable aspects. Customer reviews were considered for items from each brand's line that I was unable to test personally. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article. Ready to discover which baked bean brand you should add to your grocery shopping list for your next cookout? Let's get into it.