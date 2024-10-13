It's Time To Upgrade Garlic Bread With One Popular Salad Dressing
Not a lot of foods perfectly balances between fine dining delight and homemade comfort the way garlic bread does. This Italian-American creation is everything you could ever want in a side dish — simple, easy, loaded with beautiful flavors, and still undeniably versatile. Every once in a while, don't forget to jazz it up to keep it from becoming repetitive. You won't need much: A dash of Italian dressing is all it takes to make garlic bread even better than it already is.
In an Italian salad, you'll often find a diverse array of ingredients tied together by the Italian dressing's complex taste. It's a simple mixture of staple ingredients such as olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, herbs, and spices. Despite these characteristics, however, Italian dressing is not actually from Italy. Instead, much like garlic bread, it's an American adaptation of the cuisine. This dressing is believed to have been popularized by two particular U.S. restaurants — one from Kansas City and the other from Boston. Over the years, this dressing has made its way into household kitchens and become a part of not only salads, but also pasta, marinated dishes, and of course, garlic bread.
A subtle yet impactful difference for your garlic bread
You probably know garlic bread's taste by heart at this point. There's nothing forgettable about the way its buttery-rich base is woven with the garlic's peppery, slightly pungent notes. When the Italian dressing comes along, it gives this dish an unexpected versatility hidden underneath the usual flavors. It's a subtle complexity that offers tangy, zesty nuances. Using similar herbs as the garlic bread, the dressing seamlessly melds into the dish and further accentuates the herbaceous aroma. The flavor profile, although not lackluster or bland to begin with, is still layered with excitement that makes it more well-rounded — good enough to bring a special twist to almost any main course.
This addition is as simple as can be. All you have to do is blend the dressing straight into the garlic butter mixture to spread onto the sliced bread. Don't go overboard, or it might affect the butter's thickness and make the bread soggy. That said, make sure there's enough to impart flavors and add moisture. Around ⅓ to ½ of a cup should do the trick for one large loaf of bread. Many also like to include a few Italian staple ingredients. After all, the more the merrier. Just a sprinkle of Italian seasoning can enrich the dish's herby elements with its earthy, peppery touch. There are also olives, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and red onions. Add some melted cheese and you'll have a pizza shortcut to snack on whenever the craving hits.
There's so much your garlic bread can do
With this Italian dressing addition, your garlic bread is still as versatile as ever. Any time you're making Italian-inspired food, it's the foolproof choice for completing the meal. It's just flavorful enough to complement a hearty pan of lasagna or bolognese-smothered pasta, but will still leave room for these main courses to shine. In fact, it doesn't even have to be a full-course meal. With the bread's filling quality, you'll only need another dish to make a lovely light meal. If you have a pot of Italian soup simmering on the stove, whether it's creamy or tomato-based, a side of garlic bread to dip is never a bad idea. Italian salad, Caesar salad, or any recipe you'd like could also work with this pairing.
Slice the garlic bread into palm-sized pieces and use them to scoop up the veggies — it's a guaranteed winner for any quick lunch. Its potential goes beyond side dish territory. As an appetizer, it's just as appealing. Layer some tomatoes and basil over the slices and you've got some bruschetta to kickstart the meal. Since the Italian dressing and garlicky base are already flavorful enough, you can even keep it simple with only a bit of chopped herbs and a dipping sauce.