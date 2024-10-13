It's Time To Upgrade Garlic Bread With One Popular Salad Dressing

Not a lot of foods perfectly balances between fine dining delight and homemade comfort the way garlic bread does. This Italian-American creation is everything you could ever want in a side dish — simple, easy, loaded with beautiful flavors, and still undeniably versatile. Every once in a while, don't forget to jazz it up to keep it from becoming repetitive. You won't need much: A dash of Italian dressing is all it takes to make garlic bread even better than it already is.

In an Italian salad, you'll often find a diverse array of ingredients tied together by the Italian dressing's complex taste. It's a simple mixture of staple ingredients such as olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, herbs, and spices. Despite these characteristics, however, Italian dressing is not actually from Italy. Instead, much like garlic bread, it's an American adaptation of the cuisine. This dressing is believed to have been popularized by two particular U.S. restaurants — one from Kansas City and the other from Boston. Over the years, this dressing has made its way into household kitchens and become a part of not only salads, but also pasta, marinated dishes, and of course, garlic bread.