11 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In August 2026
This August looks to be sweltering for much of the country, so why not spend part of your day wandering up and down the aisles at your local air conditioned Costco? The warehouse store's shelves are currently chock full of new snacks, drinks, and cool treats to look out for during your visits during the month of August. So far, Costco's year has been a busy one, with an impressive slate of cakes coming out of the bakery. The other departments are coming out with just as exciting new finds as the bakery.
Some of the items below can be found at other stores, but the variety packs we found are exclusive to Costco. We found a fun list of energy drinks, fruit, ice creams, frozen foods, treats, and snacks available at many Costco locations. Shoppers can pick up necessities for summer BBQs, hot days by the pool, and snacks for kids who don't have school and need something new to do every 20 minutes. Keep in mind that availability and prices vary from region to region.
Yellow Peaches
Who supplies Costco with its produce can be a complicated question. In short, it depends on where you live. For much of the U.S., August is prime peach season. Costco's peaches, when in season, are juicy, sweet, and delicious. I always pick up a box that I finish in a couple of days. On Reddit, a poster even named the peaches as one of the best items in Costco's produce aisle.
A three pound box of Costco's yellow peaches can be found for $7 to $10.
Kirkland Signature Olive and Rosemary Sourdough Bread
Cakes aren't the only hit coming out of Costco's bakery. The savory side of the department often plays around with its sourdough bread. Earlier this year, a blueberry sourdough bread from the bakery landed on our list of must-haves for the month of May. "Delicious with grass[-]fed butter yum," commented a poster on Reddit. Another poster suggested using garlic butter on the bread, calling the combination bonkers.
The Kirkland Signature Olive and Rosemary Sourdough Bread is currently around $8.99 for a loaf at your local Costco.
Wanchai Ferry Pork & Cabbage Dumplings
A new frozen dumpling has taken up residence in Costco's freezers. These dumplings come from a recipe developed by Hong Kong's dumpling queen, Chong Kin Wo. Wheat-based dumpling wraps encase pork, cabbage, scallions, and wood-ear mushrooms. A commenter on Facebook wrote that these dumplings are "as good as my mom's homemade one[s]." You won't find these elsewhere, as they are a Costco exclusive.
A 36-pack of frozen Wanchai Ferry Pork & Cabbage Dumplings is for sale at most Costcos for around $13.
Sweet and Salty Grab & Go Variety Pack
Whether friends are coming over or kids need a snack for camp, this variety pack covers both the sweet and salty cravings. The box includes nine bags of SkinnyPop Butter Popcorn, nine bags of SkinnyPop Original Popcorn, nine bags of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels Cinnamon Sugar, and nine bags of Reese's Filled Pretzels with Peanut Butter Filling. SkinnyPop is a Costco fan favorite that is made in the U.S. A 15-pack version of this combo has been sold elsewhere, but this version is Costco-ified.
A 36-pack box of Sweet and Salty Grab & Go Variety Pack currently runs around $15.
Triple C Foods Mango Coconut Loaves
12 individually wrapped mini-loaves are made with coconut milk and filled with mango puree. Perfect while on the go. The treats are made by San Leandro, California based Bakery Street, the company that made one of our top-ranked Costco holiday cookies. These mini-loaves are for sale only in the Southern California region.
A 30 ounce package of Triple C Foods Mango Coconut Loaves currently runs for $12.99.
Liquid Death Energy Variety Pack
Liquid Death, which went from a 3D image rendered fake product to mainstream success, recently got into the energy drink game. Unlike the majority of in-your-face energy drinks with blasts of flavor, Liquid Death's take on caffeine drinks is more like a seltzer. Rather than making your heart race, Liquid Death is hoping to tone it down with a healthier amount of caffeine, about a cup of coffee's worth. There is zero added sugar and only five calories per can.
A three flavor, 18-can pack of Liquid Death Energy is currently $5 off until August 16, bringing the price to $16.99.
wildbrine Probiotic Mild White Kimchi
This 30-ounce jar of kimchi is perfect for those who snack on it everyday. Normally, when shopping at Costco, food expiring before you can finish it is a genuine concern. Thankfully, as long as there is no visible mold, kimchi can last a long time in the fridge. This lacto-fermented kimchi is raw and lacks the heat from gochugaru chili found in other kimchi.
This jar of wildbrine Probiotic Mild White Kimchi is for sale for around $3.
Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil Baena P.D.O.
Thanks to its certification by Bureau Veritas, a third-party agency that tests, inspects, and certifies products, you can be sure this oil is up to standard as an extra virgin olive oil. On top of the testing, the oil carries the Protected Designation of Origin certification, ensuring it comes from the Baena region of Spain. Olive oils from this region are known for notes of mint, almond, and apple along with notes of herbs.
A one liter bottle of Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil Baena P.D.O. is usually found for around $13
Purely Elizabeth Organic Protein Almond Butter & Berries Granola
We found Purely Elizabeth to be one of the healthiest store-bought granolas you can buy. Normally sold in eight-ounce bags that only give you four servings, Costco's bulk buying comes in handy with a 28 ounce bag covering you for 13 breakfasts. Each serving provides 10 grams of protein and six grams of fiber with only seven grams of added sugars.
A big bag of Purely Elizabeth Organic Protein Almond Butter & Berries Granola costs around $12.
Thrifty Chocolate Krunch Ice Cream Cups
The beloved Thrifty's ice cream shops may have closed many of its locations last year, but you can now find the popular ice cream at Costco. This pack of ice cream comes with 12 3.6 ounce cups. The Chocolate Malted Krunch flavor is popular on Reddit. A poster went into detail on the flavor, writing: "The chocolate flavor is pretty strong and you get pieces of crunchy ... balls in every bite."
A package of Thrifty Chocolate Malted Krunch Ice Cream Cups costs around $14.
Oreo BTS Limited Edition Variety Pack
Finally, Oreo has a Korean boy band flavor. These are not Costco exclusive, but people are hunting them down, so you may have trouble finding a package elsewhere. Costco's comes with Double Stuf Oreos as well. A Reddit thread discussing the cookies gives us some detail on the flavor with one person writing: "They are yummy but soooooo sweet. Sweeter than regular oreos. The creme tastes mostly like brown sugar." Officially, it's a brown sugar pancake creme with purple vanilla cookies.
If you can find them, a box of Oreo BTS Limited Edition Variety Pack costs around $14 at your local Costco.