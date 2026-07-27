11 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In August 2026

This August looks to be sweltering for much of the country, so why not spend part of your day wandering up and down the aisles at your local air conditioned Costco? The warehouse store's shelves are currently chock full of new snacks, drinks, and cool treats to look out for during your visits during the month of August. So far, Costco's year has been a busy one, with an impressive slate of cakes coming out of the bakery. The other departments are coming out with just as exciting new finds as the bakery.

Some of the items below can be found at other stores, but the variety packs we found are exclusive to Costco. We found a fun list of energy drinks, fruit, ice creams, frozen foods, treats, and snacks available at many Costco locations. Shoppers can pick up necessities for summer BBQs, hot days by the pool, and snacks for kids who don't have school and need something new to do every 20 minutes. Keep in mind that availability and prices vary from region to region.