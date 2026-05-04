7 Costco Must-Haves To Look For This May 2026
The buyers at Costco are constantly on the hunt for new products that warehouse workers have stacked in pallets up and down the aisles. From seasonal products to international groceries that are shipped in from all over the globe, Costco's giant steel shelves are constantly changing, making it difficult to keep track of the latest deals. Don't worry, we're here to help!
As summer approaches and the cold air retreats, spring is in full swing — the perfect time to break some habits and try something new. April saw some enticing additions to the Costco lineup, and May looks to continue the trend. A rich ramen broth, a cookie version of a classic summer ice cream treat, a switch-up on the brand of dates, and a fun new take on the Kirkland bakery's sourdough bread are just some of the new products that people are talking about right now. Just keep in mind that availability will depend on location.
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread
Sweet and tangy, Kirkland's new Blueberry Sourdough Bread is the latest offering from the store's bakery department. A loaf is $8.99. On Reddit, Costco fans are finding it works well as the base of a delicious French toast. We already think sourdough is a delicious upgrade for French toast, so the blueberry version sounds like a winner!
Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites
A cookie take on the old-school ice cream truck classic, the Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites are made of shortbread with a strawberry creme filling. "These bites are delicious," says a poster on Reddit who bought them immediately after tasting a sample. At $11.89 a bag, these returning treats will have you feeling nostalgic.
Terra Delyssa Organic Deglet Noor Dates
Terra Delyssa Organic Deglet Noor Dates are soft, pitted, and a sweet and healthy snack for any time of day. According to Reddit, this brand has recently replaced the store's date supplier. The poster describes the new dates as "ooey gooey caramely amazing-ness." Find them for around $8.89 a bag.
Kirkland Signature Ultra Filtered 2% Lactose Free Milk
The lactose-intolerant are celebrating the new Kirkland Signature Ultra-Filtered 2% Lactose-Free Milk. On Reddit, users are calling this a "fairlife dupe." While people have noticed the ingredients aren't exactly the same, it's still a good match. A box of three costs up to $12.99.
Liu's Chong Qing Hot Pot Soup Base Variety Pack
Liu's Chong Qing Hot Pot is an institution in Chongqing, China. Liu's Chong Qing Hot Pot Soup Base Variety Pack brings the flavor home with both the fresh and spicy versions of the soup base used at the restaurant. Reddit found the spicy soup to be especially good. A package of 16 soup bases costs $15.99.
Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth
Ever since this first hit the shelves a few months ago, this poster on Reddit has been eyeing the Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth. When they finally got a pack, they declared, "I might be in love." If you've got a lot of love to give and no soup to give it to, pick up a four-pack of this broth for $16.69.
Fotis Fine Foods Chimichurri
Chimichurri, the Argentinian sauce with unknown origins, has finally arrived at Costco. Fotis Fine Foods Chimichurri costs $9.99 for a 24-ounce jar. If you've never had the sauce, give what people on Reddit are calling "addictive" a try.