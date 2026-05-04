7 Costco Must-Haves To Look For This May 2026

The buyers at Costco are constantly on the hunt for new products that warehouse workers have stacked in pallets up and down the aisles. From seasonal products to international groceries that are shipped in from all over the globe, Costco's giant steel shelves are constantly changing, making it difficult to keep track of the latest deals. Don't worry, we're here to help!

As summer approaches and the cold air retreats, spring is in full swing — the perfect time to break some habits and try something new. April saw some enticing additions to the Costco lineup, and May looks to continue the trend. A rich ramen broth, a cookie version of a classic summer ice cream treat, a switch-up on the brand of dates, and a fun new take on the Kirkland bakery's sourdough bread are just some of the new products that people are talking about right now. Just keep in mind that availability will depend on location.