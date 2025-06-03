A Beloved Old-School Ice Cream Chain May Be Closing Hundreds Of Locations - Here's Why

You might not be familiar with Thrifty Ice Cream, but on the west coast, the brand is an old school cult classic. Owned by Thrifty Drug Store, the ice cream was originally sold out of dedicated counters within the drug stores. Thrifty has made its own small batch ice cream in the Los Angeles area since 1940, and by the 1970s it was a regional icon, thanks in part to its signature cylindrical ice cream scoops and unusual flavors. But in 1996 Rite Aid bought Thrifty Drug Store and its ice cream business, a move which may have ultimately contributed to its current economic troubles.

Rite Aid recently filed for bankruptcy, its second such filing in two years. And while the brand searches for a buyer, hundreds of locations nationwide have closed or are slated to close, including many in Thrifty's home state of California — putting the 85 year old ice cream classic in peril.

Reporting suggests that the Rite Aid bankruptcy would prompt the closure of about 500 Thrifty Ice Cream counters inside those businesses. However, Rite Aid plans to attempt to sell Thrifty Ice Cream, and while retail analysts suggest that Rite Aid is likely to be bought up piecemeal by several competitors — you can still find Thrifty Ice Cream in the freezer section of major markets like Vons and Albertsons — the future of its famous ice cream counters and the brand as a whole remain in serious doubt.