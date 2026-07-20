5 Best Costco Cakes Of 2026 (So Far)
Costco has never been shy about going big, and carrying bulk groceries and household essentials is what's built the warehouse retailer's reputation. But shoppers know that the store's bakery and dessert selection has also been proving this entire year that bigger can be better. From rich, layered confections and over-the-top seasonal creations to decadently rich sheet cakes, these treats are disappearing about as quickly as they hit shelves.
Whether you're a dessert lover looking for nostalgic flavors, a fan of fruity treats, or a chocolate cake purist, Costco offers something for everyone with a sweet tooth. Beyond taste, the value you get makes for an even sweeter deal. We selected five of the best cakes whipped up by Costco this year that shoppers love for you to snag on your next shopping trip. Prices and availability may vary by location, so check your local store online next time you get a craving.
Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake
This cookie-filled confection made it onto our top five Costco bakery items for the year thus far, and for good reason. Clocking in at nearly 3 pounds, the bar cake is filled with a mix of chocolate and vanilla cake flavors, cookie dough mousse with chocolate chips, and chocolate frosting. The cake is topped with two large chocolate chip cookies, and since it's such a large size, all your chocolate-over friends will be able to enjoy a slice. Grab it for $18.99.
Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake
Not many things go together more than ice cream and cake. And this waffle cone bar cake is Costco's newest release that has shoppers flocking to its bakery. Featuring waffle cone-flavored cake, this rich 2-pound dessert layers in cream cheese and crunchy waffle cone crumb filling. It's topped off with caramel and chocolate sauces and three mini chocolate-filled waffle cones. Grab it for $21.55 for your next backyard barbecue or to enjoy as a midnight snack all for yourself.
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake
The peaches-and-cream bar cake shows up every summer in all its fruity glory. Priced at $18.99, the 37-ounce cake features vanilla sponge cake with layers of peach filling and whipped cream. The peach topping and white chocolate shavings give it an extra punch of tart and sweet flavors. This cake has been known to sell out. Check your local store's availability online before making the trip.
Kirkland Signature Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Another seasonal favorite released every spring, this citrusy treat combines a light sponge cake, layered with zesty lemon curd and creamy mascarpone cheese throughout and on top. The three-pound cake is adorned with mini white chocolate balls all around the outside and topped with whipped icing and dollops of lemon curd. Priced at $26.99, it can serve at least 10 people.
We Take the Cake Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Cake
In February, Costco rolled out this decadent chocolate hazelnut crunch cake. The 26-ounce cake features a chocolate cake base and a creamy hazelnut filling with crunchy kadayif, a finely shredded phyllo dough. Priced at $14.99, the cake is topped with chocolate ganache and roasted hazelnuts. Cut it straight from the fridge for the cleanest slices.