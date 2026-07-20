5 Best Costco Cakes Of 2026 (So Far)

Costco has never been shy about going big, and carrying bulk groceries and household essentials is what's built the warehouse retailer's reputation. But shoppers know that the store's bakery and dessert selection has also been proving this entire year that bigger can be better. From rich, layered confections and over-the-top seasonal creations to decadently rich sheet cakes, these treats are disappearing about as quickly as they hit shelves.

Whether you're a dessert lover looking for nostalgic flavors, a fan of fruity treats, or a chocolate cake purist, Costco offers something for everyone with a sweet tooth. Beyond taste, the value you get makes for an even sweeter deal. We selected five of the best cakes whipped up by Costco this year that shoppers love for you to snag on your next shopping trip. Prices and availability may vary by location, so check your local store online next time you get a craving.