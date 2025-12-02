8 Holiday Cookies From Costco, Ranked From Worst To Best

When it comes to holiday shopping, few retailers are as adept at stocking their store shelves with unique and gift-worthy wares as Costco. From truly gourmet food items to serve your friends and family at your next gathering to the latest and trendiest appliances and kitchen gadgets, the warehouse retailer has you covered, and one area it excels in is its wide assortment of baked items. Among these, cookies are a standout, and there's no shortage of festive offerings to snatch up this time of year.

I headed to my local Costco warehouse to seek out the specialty cookies the retailer had available in its holiday display. Among these were classic options, like gingerbread cookies, and traditional standards, like Swedish cookies, butter pecan meltaways, and French madeleines. All of these are packaged in decorative boxes and tins that are perfect stocking stuffers or gifts for that favorite work buddy or relative.

To determine which of these might be the ideal gift to add to your cart on your next visit to Costco, I brought home all of them and engaged in a gluttonous cookie sampling fest worthy of a competitive eating contest. Once my sugar levels returned to normal, I was able to review and rank each to find out the top contenders for your holiday gifting needs. Read on for the full scoop.