10 American-Made Costco Items That Customers Love

Costco shoppers love a good deal, but many of them also care about where their products come from. Costco loyalists will be glad to know that the store is deeply involved in the sourcing practices of its products in an effort to offer high-quality, diverse products to its members. While the warehouse giant certainly has a wide selection of popular globally sourced items, like olive oil from Italy or coffee from Colombia, there are plenty of fan-favorite items made right here in the U.S.

From everyday staples like breakfast cereal and bottled water to snacks and sweet treats, these American-made products have received praise from customers for quality, taste, and value. Many of these products come from trusted U.S. brands or Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature, which works with American suppliers to maintain a high level of quality. For shoppers who like to support local production while still getting serious savings, here are 10 American-made Costco items worth adding to the cart on your next trip.