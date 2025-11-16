10 American-Made Costco Items That Customers Love
Costco shoppers love a good deal, but many of them also care about where their products come from. Costco loyalists will be glad to know that the store is deeply involved in the sourcing practices of its products in an effort to offer high-quality, diverse products to its members. While the warehouse giant certainly has a wide selection of popular globally sourced items, like olive oil from Italy or coffee from Colombia, there are plenty of fan-favorite items made right here in the U.S.
From everyday staples like breakfast cereal and bottled water to snacks and sweet treats, these American-made products have received praise from customers for quality, taste, and value. Many of these products come from trusted U.S. brands or Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature, which works with American suppliers to maintain a high level of quality. For shoppers who like to support local production while still getting serious savings, here are 10 American-made Costco items worth adding to the cart on your next trip.
Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn
Among some of the most popular Kirkland Signature products is the movie-theater style microwave popcorn. While no store-bought popcorn may be able to rival the warm, buttery comfort of a bucket of movie theater popcorn, customers praise the Costco brand's "nice, fluffy texture" and appreciate that the kernels are "fully popped" without being burnt. One commenter on Reddit stated, "My family loves the Kirkland brand. It tastes way less artificial to me and has a more traditional popcorn flavor." Another claims they've been loyal to the popcorn brand ever since they popped their first bag and had only three unpopped kernels left in the bowl.
This tasty snack is kosher and gluten-free, made with real movie theater butter and whole grain popcorn right here in the U.S. In true Costco fashion, you get a whopping 44 individual 3.3-ounce bags, making it an easy snack to buy in bulk and have on hand as a movie night snack. Or, if you're like some fans online, make it your dinner.
RXBAR Protein Bars
As more protein bar brands come under fire for having more sugar than some candy, RXBAR protein bars are marketed as a health bar that uses limited, whole ingredients. It has a reputation for ingredient transparency: "Our bars are made from ingredients you might find in your kitchen or pantry." The list is fairly simple, including high-protein and fiber staples like egg whites, dates, nuts, and chocolate, which are sourced from the U.S. The company does not use sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners, which customers appreciate.
Fans praise the clean ingredients as well as the texture of the bars for being chewy and satisfying. Costco carries these American-made bars in 14-pack boxes that include the blueberry and chocolate sea salt flavors. The bars ring in at between 180 and 210 calories (depending on the flavor) and 12 grams of protein with only four ingredients and some natural flavors added for taste.
Almonds
The United States is the largest producer of almonds, dominating the global market and accounting for about 80% of the total almonds produced worldwide, according to JSS Almonds. The majority of these almonds come straight from California, with its Mediterranean climate, millions of acres of farmland, and high-quality standards, making it the ideal environment to grow. Costco's Kirkland Signature brand sources its almonds from California as well as its macadamia nuts, pistachios, and walnuts. Costco is closely involved in the farming, sourcing, and quality assurance of its nuts. Justin Knapp, the corporate foods buyer for Costco, explained in the Costco Connection, "We go in and work with the farmer to educate them on best practices on how to harvest to get the best quality product for our members."
The Kirkland brand sells a 3-pound bag of whole almonds with the stamp of approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And in good news for the chocolate lovers, the Kirkland brand also sells milk chocolate-covered almonds that are also sourced in the U.S. Fans online have even proclaimed that this decadent chocolate-covered snack alone makes their Costco membership fee worth it.
Cheerios
Cheerios originally went by a different name, but since they debuted in 1941, they have been on the breakfast tables of millions of Americans, young and old. The classic cereal from General Mills prides itself on sourcing ingredients and producing its popular product here in the U.S. The honey from the ever-popular Honey Nut Cheerios is sourced from bees in Florida. The oats come from states such as North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and the General Mills factory in Buffalo, New York, turns out millions of Cheerios boxes each year.
Costco sells two 20-ounce boxes of this heart-healthy, low-sugar breakfast food for only $7.99, and two 27-ounce boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios for $9.86, though prices may vary slightly based on location. Despite competition from lots of other popular cereals in the U.S., Cheerios remains a favorite among cereal enthusiasts, especially as the company continues to evolve its flavor options.
Bagged salad
Bagged salads are wildly popular for their convenience, variety, and ability to easily be taken on the go. Whether you like to upgrade your bagged salad with extra toppings that you have at home or just enjoy the convenience of not having to create it yourself, Costco carries several varieties of American-made bagged salads. The Organic Earthbound Farms Caesar Salad kit is a simpler option that's popular among Costco shoppers. One fan commenting on a TikTok post praised the dressing: "Can you please sell that Caesar dressing in a bottle, I've never had anything like it, nothing compares." Some fans recommend dressing the salad up with some protein by adding Costco's infamous rotisserie chicken or some salmon.
For those who prefer leafy greens to romaine, another premade salad option with ingredients sourced in the U.S. is the Cranberry Pecan Crunch Salad with Spinach. At only $6.69 for a 3.5-serving bag, this one is a definite steal. Taylor Farms also has several different popular salad mixes sold at Costco, including the Organic Mediterranean Chopped Salad Kit and the Asian Cashew Chopped Salad Kit. Taylor Farms is a family-owned company headquartered in Salinas, California, and proudly sources and processes its products in the U.S.
Archer Mini Beef Sticks
There has been a sharp uptick in the popularity of beef sticks in the gym and wellness communities over the past few years. These cured meat sticks gained traction for being high in protein and having extreme on-the-go snackability. And while consumers love to debate which brand is the best on the market, the Archer Mini Beef Sticks tend to be popular among Costco shoppers.
In a thread called "What's your favorite beef stick?" one comment on Reddit reads, "The Archer minis are my favorite by far! I'm in the process of losing weight, and those couple bites are such a satisfying snack for only 45 calories." This quick bite is made with 100% grass-fed beef, contains zero sugar, and has 4 grams of protein per serving. They make the perfect salty snack for those who are trying to stay away from sugars and carbs and have gained quite the following online.
Jelly Belly Jelly Beans
Jelly Belly jelly beans have been around for over 50 years and still manage to resonate with the nostalgic sugar-lovers in America today. Jelly bean fanatics were worried when they couldn't find the candy at Costco warehouses for a time but were relieved to find them back in stock. Costco sells a 4-pound bag with 49 flavors for $19.39. For reference, a 3-pound can of the same assortment from Jelly Belly directly will run you $31.99, so the Costco value is significant.
The company started in Belleville, Illinois, and now has factories in Fairfield, California, and North Chicago, Illinois, where most of its products are made. Jelly Belly fans love to debate the best and worst flavors of this classic candy online, with many maintaining that the buttered popcorn and licorice are at the bottom of the list. Some more popular flavors include pear, tutti frutti, and cotton candy. In fact, fans take their favorite flavors so seriously that one Redditor even claims to have witnessed a woman picking out the jelly beans she didn't like in her bag and replacing them with her preferred flavors at their local Costco warehouse.
SkinnyPop Popcorn
SkinnyPop popcorn tends to rank highly among the snack popcorn brands for being a tasty, healthy alternative to processed snack foods. Consumers find it to be a reasonably healthy way to satisfy the crunchy, salty cravings. The brand is known for being low-calorie at only 150 calories per serving (3 cups) and for only using three ingredients: popcorn, sunflower oil, and salt. Costco sells a 14-ounce bag of the original organic popcorn for $7.93, and some customers seem to be convinced that the snack actually tastes even better in the big Costco bag compared to the smaller bag sold at other grocery stores.
One Redditor posted, "There is a raging family debate regarding the Skinny Pop Organic from Costco. One camp argues that the organic big bag from Costco is better than the small bags and other skinny pops available outside of Costco." Another Reddit commenter chimed in, "Costco big bag is just supreme. More oil and salt or something."
Kirkland Signature Drinking Water
Among one of Costco's excellent value items is its private-label bottled water. The brand behind the Kirkland Signature bottled water is Niagara Bottling, the largest family-owned and -operated bottled water company based in the United States. It's no secret that people have big opinions on their bottled water, debating which ones taste the best and criticizing those that do not measure up. The Kirkland purified bottled water is made with a mineral blend to add to the fresh, pure taste.
Additionally, the plastic bottles are made without BPA, a harmful chemical that can leach out of plastics and has been linked to health issues. One fan took to Reddit to write, "Why is the Kirkland purified water so dang good? ... This is the only water that truly quenches my thirst morning day night and middle of the night when I wake up to my throat feeling like the Sahara."
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
The Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend includes a perfect combination of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, all grown and frozen in the United States. This big 4-pound bag of frozen fruit has become a staple in freezers all over the U.S. to be used as the perfect smoothie base or to be added in yogurt, oatmeal, or acai bowls. The brand behind these organic berries is Townsend Farms, based out of the Pacific Northwest.
There are no added sugars or preservatives in this blend, and the berries are individually quick frozen. The process of quick-freezing berries soon after they've been picked locks in the flavor and nutrients, and fans seem to take notice. Fans on Reddit claim you "can never have enough" of this fruit blend, and some believe they're so flavorful they will just eat them on their own with a spoon, straight out of the freezer.