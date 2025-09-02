Who Supplies Costco With Its Produce?
It's no secret that Costco teams up with established brands to sell products under its house moniker, Kirkland. It can lead one to wonder who is behind Costco's fresh produce department full of giant bags of veggies (that many people feel aren't worth the purchase unless you can go through a 2-pound clamshell of strawberries before they go bad). The reality is that Costco's produce program is more complicated than its other offerings, because it uses a combination of local and imported fruits and vegetables at different times of the year.
The produce section at your local Costco will be slightly different from one across the country as it does its best to buy locally grown produce when possible. However, when not possible, the chain will ship the produce in from wherever it is in season — ensuring that members have access to fresh produce year-round. It uses major suppliers like Driscoll and Cuties for fruits. Costco even own organic farms that supply the stores with produce.
How to make the most of Costco produce
Given that Costco's produce comes in bulk quantities it's understandable that some shoppers avoid the section. However, with proper planning and preparation, the fruits and veggies can be used up before spoiling. You can easily freeze minced garlic from that 2-pound bag in the cooler section. Learn to store blueberries properly to finish that 18-ounce clamshell without any going to waste.
That giant bag of avocados can be separated, with each avocado stored in a different way. Toss some in the fridge for later, some on the counter for sooner, or make a giant batch of guacamole next time you have guests.
Those big bags of potatoes are easy! Simply store them in a cool, well-ventilated, dark place, and if you can't finish them in the months that they'll last, that's on you. As long as you're shopping Costco produce with a plan in mind on how to store or use what you buy, it can be a good value!