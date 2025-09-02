Who Supplies Costco With Its Produce?

It's no secret that Costco teams up with established brands to sell products under its house moniker, Kirkland. It can lead one to wonder who is behind Costco's fresh produce department full of giant bags of veggies (that many people feel aren't worth the purchase unless you can go through a 2-pound clamshell of strawberries before they go bad). The reality is that Costco's produce program is more complicated than its other offerings, because it uses a combination of local and imported fruits and vegetables at different times of the year.

The produce section at your local Costco will be slightly different from one across the country as it does its best to buy locally grown produce when possible. However, when not possible, the chain will ship the produce in from wherever it is in season — ensuring that members have access to fresh produce year-round. It uses major suppliers like Driscoll and Cuties for fruits. Costco even own organic farms that supply the stores with produce.