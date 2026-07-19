8 Fast Food Chains That Serve The Best-Value Portions In 2026

Five Guys has earned a reputation for serving high-quality food, from its juicy burgers and hand-cut fries to its handspun milkshakes. While the chain's menu prices might appear to be on the higher end of fast food options, the generous portion sizes and ingredient quality make the meal well worth it for many customers. The standard-size hamburgers are handmade and come with two substantial, juicy patties. Plus, the option to enjoy free unlimited toppings lets you customize your meal and stack it sky high with your favorite additions.

All Five Guys' menu items come completely stacked, but nothing compares to the chain's french fries, which come in three different sizes and include an extra scoop of fries in the bag for good measure. According to a Five Guys employee on Tik-Tok, a small-sized fry is enough to feed one to two people, a medium is enough to feed three, and a large fry can feed four. One Redditor broke down the pricing of the chain in comparison to McDonald's: "Five Guys prices do seem crazy, but they are not at all crazy when actually comparing quantity of food you get to what is considered the cheapest chain out there... Five Guys is very fair in their pricing. Other places seem so much cheaper because you get a lot less food on average."