8 Fast Food Chains That Serve The Best-Value Portions In 2026
Fast food prices have been climbing over the past several years, and some chains are shrinking portion sizes, prompting customers to search for the restaurants that serve up plenty of food on the cheap. The best value often comes from the meals that offer generous portions, filling combo deals, or enough food to stretch one meal into two with leftovers. Fortunately, there are several fast food chains that still offer excellent value in different ways.
Some are known for their heaping portions, with thick, juicy burgers or packed bowls with unlimited free toppings. Others might not be known for their portion sizes, but the discounts and deals on individual menu items allow you to assemble your ideal meal for less. And others focus on app-exclusive offers, loyalty rewards, and rotating limited-time promotions that help customers maximize every dollar they spend. Whether you're looking for the biggest portions, the best meal deals, or some clever ways to stretch your dollars, these fast food chains consistently give customers more for their money in 2026.
Five Guys
Five Guys has earned a reputation for serving high-quality food, from its juicy burgers and hand-cut fries to its handspun milkshakes. While the chain's menu prices might appear to be on the higher end of fast food options, the generous portion sizes and ingredient quality make the meal well worth it for many customers. The standard-size hamburgers are handmade and come with two substantial, juicy patties. Plus, the option to enjoy free unlimited toppings lets you customize your meal and stack it sky high with your favorite additions.
All Five Guys' menu items come completely stacked, but nothing compares to the chain's french fries, which come in three different sizes and include an extra scoop of fries in the bag for good measure. According to a Five Guys employee on Tik-Tok, a small-sized fry is enough to feed one to two people, a medium is enough to feed three, and a large fry can feed four. One Redditor broke down the pricing of the chain in comparison to McDonald's: "Five Guys prices do seem crazy, but they are not at all crazy when actually comparing quantity of food you get to what is considered the cheapest chain out there... Five Guys is very fair in their pricing. Other places seem so much cheaper because you get a lot less food on average."
Chipotle
Chipotle has long been praised for its heaping, customizable burritos and burrito bowls, which are typically the most bang for your buck at Chipotle. While customers find that portion sizes vary wildly based on location, the chain remains one of the best fast food options for a high-volume meal. For instance, in comparison to other casual, Mexican-style chains like Taco Bell, customers find Chipotle to be a far better value and better quality. One Redditor explained, "Around me Chipotle is absolutely a better value than Taco Bell. A Cravings Box from TB is $8.99 pre tax and a chicken bowl from Chipotle is $9.65. But the bowl from Chipotle is significantly higher quality and more filling."
The portion sizes are sometimes so large that customers can stretch one bowl into two meals, adding to the value. Fans of the chain recommend bulking up your meal with as many of the free toppings as you can. You can enjoy tasty additions like corn, fajita veggies, salsa, lettuce, pico, and cheese for no extra cost. Because the ingredients are generally considered higher quality than competitors like Taco Bell, and a burrito or bowl can have a high volume of food, Chipotle is one of the best options for best-value fast casual dining.
Burger King
Some customers claim that Burger King is one of the most affordable fast food chains due to the rotating deals and limited-time offers through its app. The popular burger chain has also brought back its value menu with deals like the $5 duo or $7 trio. Customers claim these deals offer an excellent value for a good amount of food. You can mix and match any combination of the following popular menu items: Whopper Junior, bacon cheeseburger, Original Chicken Sandwich, eight-piece Chicken Fries, medium french fries, and a medium soft drink. Customers online discuss how three sandwiches for just $7 is one of the best fast food deals out there when considering the amount of food for the price.
And in addition to value deals, Burger King also has one of the biggest fast food burgers on the market. In one comparison of five enormous fast food burgers, a food reviewer found Burger King's Triple Whopper with cheese to be the standout winner for both its sheer size and its impressive flavor. And customers online tend to agree that the Whopper's quarter-pound patty is generously sized. One Redditor wrote that Burger King's Whopper is the biggest fast food burger, by diameter, that they ever had. And after listening to fan requests, the iconic Whopper is expecting some changes in 2026, but the famously massive burger patty will be untouched.
Popeyes
For many, there's only one option when it comes to fast food fried chicken: Popeyes is famous for its uniquely delicious fried chicken, plus its portions are famously huge. Popeyes fans always rave about how large the juicy breaded chicken cutlet on the sandwich is. One Redditor wrote of the popular meal: "Everytime I get one the chicken is way bigger than the bun." Not to mention, a Popeyes chicken sandwich à la carte costs about $5.61, whereas the Chick-fil-A sandwich costs around $6.59 and isn't nearly as hearty as the Popeyes option.
In addition to its famous chicken sandwich, the chain also offers some excellent deals on other popular menu items. For instance, the $6 Faves menu includes options like three-piece tenders, eight-piece butterfly shrimp, three-piece signature chicken, or your two favorite sides for just $6. Customers love this value menu because it offers so many variations of the crispy breading and juicy chicken that the chain is known and loved for. Popeyes also regularly offers free items through its loyalty program to add to the value even more.
McDonald's
McDonald's isn't necessarily known for its large portion sizes; however, the chain offers excellent value through its app and limited-time offers. With a bit of strategy, you can purchase several food items individually to customize your perfect meal and spend no more than you would at many other chains. In the spring of 2026, the chain added 10 items to its new value menu, offering several fan-favorite McDonald's menu items for $3 or less.
In the morning, you can enjoy a Sausage Biscuit, an Egg McMuffin, or come in after 11 a.m. for a $1.50 McChicken or a $2.50 McDouble — making the McDouble the cheapest McDonald's burger you can buy – not to mention the $4 and $5 meal deals. One food reviewer analyzed the McDonald's $4 meal deal and found it could save you between 33% and 45% compared to what the items would cost individually at full price. You can get a McChicken sandwich, four-piece McNugget, small fries, and a soft drink for just $5, for instance. Customers online share a secret to even more savings: Complete the survey on your receipt to receive BOGO deals. If you shop the deals and use the app, McDonald's is one of the best value fast food spots to get large amounts of food for low prices.
Panda Express
Panda Express regularly impresses customers with its portion sizes. Everything from the Styrofoam clamshell containers filled with steamy, delicious Chinese cuisine favorites to the fountain drink cups are larger than life. According to customers online, the Bigger Plate is one of the best options for a high volume of food for a reasonable price. The Bigger Plate costs about $13 and includes one side of your choice as well as three entrees. It allows you to mix and match several tasty options, including the original orange chicken, mushroom chicken, Kung Pao, Honey Sesame, and grilled teriyaki as well as Beijing beef and broccoli beef.
One food reviewer who purchased the Bigger Plate could not believe just how much food came with the meal, enough that it was practically spilling out of the clamshell container, and certainly enough to split into two meals for most people. Other customers agree that the portions are big enough to serve several people or to split into more than one meal. According to another fan, the Family Meal is also a steal with three entrées and two sides. They wrote on Reddit, "It's a lot of acceptable food for a decent price. The mains/sides ratio is better than the individual meals, too."
Domino's
Domino's is another fast food chain that offers excellent value through its deals and offers. One rotating special that keeps hungry customers coming back is the $9.99 deal, which allows you to choose any pizza with any selection of toppings you wish (up to seven). One YouTube food reviewer even claimed that "it's the best deal in fast food" and another fan on Reddit agrees, claiming Domino's has the "hands down best dollar to calorie ratio." Another impressive element of this pizza deal is that you can select a stuffed crust pizza for no additional cost.
The pizza chain offers additional value deals such as the famous Mix and Match offer. This allows you to get any two medium pizzas, desserts, or sides for $6.99 each. Customers praise this deal for its value, and it allows you to choose from some of the chain's other popular menu items to go along with your pizza, such as the fan-favorite chocolatey lava cakes.
Wendy's
While many fast food restaurants offer savings through their apps, some customers are looking for value that doesn't require them to download anything. One Redditor wrote, "I am so sick and tired of needing an app for deals, sometimes I just want to pull up to the drive [thru] and order what I want on a whim." Wendy's offers one of the best values that doesn't require an app with the Biggie Bag. This deal includes four menu items for just $6. You choose a crispy chicken sandwich, a Jr. Cheeseburger, a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, or a Double Stack to go along with a four-piece chicken nugget, a Jr. Fry, and a small soft drink. According to Wendy's customers online, this deal is the best bang for your buck in the fast food world.
Customers who call 2026 "the year of the combo" praise the deal for how much food comes with it, especially in comparison to some other fast food competitors whose meal deals don't offer as much volume. One YouTuber explained that for most people, this deal offers plenty of food for a delicious, filling meal.