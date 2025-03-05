3 Restaurant Chains Shrinking Portions In 2025, According To Customers
Some customers have noticed a frustrating trend at their favorite restaurants — smaller portions without a price drop. While "shrinkflation" has affected everything from grocery store staples to packaged snacks, restaurant chains seem to be quietly cutting back on serving sizes, too.
Rising food costs, supply chain challenges, and economic pressures may be driving these changes, but diners aren't happy about paying the same — or even more — for what feels like less food. Among the chains facing criticism from customers for downsized portions are Five Guys, Burger King, and McDonald's, with customers taking to social media to share their disappointment over skimpy servings.
Some have posted side-by-side comparisons of past and present meals, showing noticeable reductions in portion sizes. Others argue that these changes, while subtle, add up over time, leaving them feeling shortchanged. As frustration grows, many wonder whether these portion cuts will become the new normal or if customer pushback will prompt a return to more generous servings.
Five Guys: Smaller servings of fries?
Five Guys has long been known for its generous portions of fries, with customers often receiving an overflowing cup and an extra scoop tossed into the bag. However, some customers have noticed a change in 2025. According to a Reddit user, the usual abundance of fries was nowhere to be found. "There were no more fries in the bag either. I've always just bought a small because they're always overflowing, and the bag is full, too. A small is usually more fries than I can eat. I left this meal still hungry." Perhaps the Five Guys fries illusion had this Reddit user under a spell.
Has Five Guys quietly reduced portions while maintaining its premium pricing? Whether due to rising costs or an attempt to limit waste, the decrease in fries has sparked frustration among fans who once relied on the chain's famously generous servings to justify the cost of their meal.
Burger King: Where's the Whopper?
Burger King's Whopper has been a fast-food staple for decades, but some customers in 2025 are noticing a shrink in size. A Facebook user posted a video showing what she called a "tiny Whopper," sparking discussions about whether the chain has quietly reduced portion sizes. Many viewers agreed, commenting that the burger seemed small.
While Burger King has not officially announced any changes, this noticeable shift leaves customers feeling shortchanged. As portion sizes shrink across the fast-food industry, consumers are becoming more vocal about what they see as shrinkflation — paying the same, or even more, for less food. Whether this is a temporary adjustment or a permanent change, fans of the Whopper are making it clear that they've noticed. Either way, we'll never get back to the price of the very first Whopper, which was cheaper than a postage stamp.
McDonald's: Thinner, square-shaped McNuggets?
McDonald's Chicken McNuggets may have a new look, but not everyone is happy about it. On the shrinkflation subreddit, a user shared an image of their recent McNuggets order, pointing out the appearance of thin, square-shaped nuggets that seemed much smaller than usual. "The first one I thought it was just a misshaped one, but found two, and they counted towards the nine total," they wrote, adding that the new nuggets were "half the size of a normal nugget" and left them feeling "extremely ripped off."
While McDonald's has not confirmed any official changes, the post has fueled speculation about portion reductions as part of a more significant trend. Customers expect consistency, especially when it comes to long-standing menu favorites, and unexpected changes — especially smaller portion sizes — are often met with frustration. Whether this is a test run or a permanent shift, it's clear that McNuggets fans (some who have been enjoying them for more than 40 years) are paying attention.