3 Restaurant Chains Shrinking Portions In 2025, According To Customers

Some customers have noticed a frustrating trend at their favorite restaurants — smaller portions without a price drop. While "shrinkflation" has affected everything from grocery store staples to packaged snacks, restaurant chains seem to be quietly cutting back on serving sizes, too.

Rising food costs, supply chain challenges, and economic pressures may be driving these changes, but diners aren't happy about paying the same — or even more — for what feels like less food. Among the chains facing criticism from customers for downsized portions are Five Guys, Burger King, and McDonald's, with customers taking to social media to share their disappointment over skimpy servings.

Some have posted side-by-side comparisons of past and present meals, showing noticeable reductions in portion sizes. Others argue that these changes, while subtle, add up over time, leaving them feeling shortchanged. As frustration grows, many wonder whether these portion cuts will become the new normal or if customer pushback will prompt a return to more generous servings.