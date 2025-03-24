What Makes Popeyes' Fried Chicken So Delicious?

Popeyes has made a big name for itself in the fast food landscape, being renowned for its crispy and flavorful fried chicken. But what's the secret behind that taste and texture? Daily Meal spoke with chef Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, in order to find out. "It's all about the flavor and the performance," Alarcon explains, referring to beef tallow, which is "the secret ingredient for what makes our product so good."

Beef tallow is a traditional cooking fat, which Popeyes has used for more than 50 years. "This classic cooking method is one of the reasons Popeyes chicken has such a signature shatter crunch texture and bold, crave-worthy flavor," Alarcon says.

Alarcon details the practical benefits: "Beef tallow has a higher smoke point than many vegetable oils, which means it can withstand higher temperatures without breaking down. This allows for higher frying temperatures, which results in less oil absorption to give Popeyes chicken [its] signature crispy texture and bold flavor." Popeyes is also committed to sourcing its beef tallow domestically. "We use all U.S.-sourced beef tallow," Alarcon states. "We work with all our suppliers to make sure it is perfectly rendered for color, texture, and flavor."