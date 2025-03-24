What Makes Popeyes' Fried Chicken So Delicious?
Popeyes has made a big name for itself in the fast food landscape, being renowned for its crispy and flavorful fried chicken. But what's the secret behind that taste and texture? Daily Meal spoke with chef Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, in order to find out. "It's all about the flavor and the performance," Alarcon explains, referring to beef tallow, which is "the secret ingredient for what makes our product so good."
Beef tallow is a traditional cooking fat, which Popeyes has used for more than 50 years. "This classic cooking method is one of the reasons Popeyes chicken has such a signature shatter crunch texture and bold, crave-worthy flavor," Alarcon says.
Alarcon details the practical benefits: "Beef tallow has a higher smoke point than many vegetable oils, which means it can withstand higher temperatures without breaking down. This allows for higher frying temperatures, which results in less oil absorption to give Popeyes chicken [its] signature crispy texture and bold flavor." Popeyes is also committed to sourcing its beef tallow domestically. "We use all U.S.-sourced beef tallow," Alarcon states. "We work with all our suppliers to make sure it is perfectly rendered for color, texture, and flavor."
More than just delicious chicken
It's not only Popeyes' fried chicken that gets the beef tallow treatment. "All Popeyes fried menu items are cooked in beef tallow in the U.S.," Amy Alarcon confirms. So, from those hot and crispy french fries to the chain's flounder fish sandwich, the signature Popeyes flavor is consistently achieved with this time-honored cooking method that keeps fans coming back.
Although Popeyes may currently be going through a brand overhaul (check out our article for more details), Alarcon is adamant that the chain has never strayed from its traditional approach: "Some [fast food restaurants] are just joining the fun; we've been cooking like this since day one." With all of this in mind, you won't be surprised by where Popeyes ranks among Daily Meal's list of the best fried chicken chains, which was determined based on crunch and flavor. (Spoiler alert: We consider it the best of the best.)