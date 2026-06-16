The Cheapest McDonald's Burger You Can Buy In 2026

In this economy, we all want to know where we can find cheap food. Yes, you can buy food in bulk and save money. But fast food is usually our go-to because it typically has cheap menu items, such as burgers and fries, that you can grab and go. McDonald's is particularly great because it has a value menu with 10 items that cost under $3 (though the chain notes that prices and participation may vary). The cheapest burger on the menu? It's the McDouble, which is only $2.50. That's an incredible deal!

The McDouble consists of two beef patties, a slice of cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup, and mustard between two buns. It's technically bigger than some of the other burgers on the menu, since it has two patties. The McDouble is 390 calories and contains 22 grams of protein. That's enough to hold you over for a few hours. And although it's impressive how cheap some McDonald's menu items are now, we can't believe how cheap McDonald's was when it first opened.