The Cheapest McDonald's Burger You Can Buy In 2026
In this economy, we all want to know where we can find cheap food. Yes, you can buy food in bulk and save money. But fast food is usually our go-to because it typically has cheap menu items, such as burgers and fries, that you can grab and go. McDonald's is particularly great because it has a value menu with 10 items that cost under $3 (though the chain notes that prices and participation may vary). The cheapest burger on the menu? It's the McDouble, which is only $2.50. That's an incredible deal!
The McDouble consists of two beef patties, a slice of cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup, and mustard between two buns. It's technically bigger than some of the other burgers on the menu, since it has two patties. The McDouble is 390 calories and contains 22 grams of protein. That's enough to hold you over for a few hours. And although it's impressive how cheap some McDonald's menu items are now, we can't believe how cheap McDonald's was when it first opened.
Other McValue menu items are also under $3
This past April, McDonald's added new items to its value menu. Some of the other McValue menu items include a four-piece chicken nugget box, small fries, and a sausage biscuit. All of those items cost under $3, and there's even an offer of a breakfast combo (with a McMuffin, coffee, and hash brown) for just $4. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the move keeps the company ahead of its competitors in the fast food industry.
McDonald's chairman and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, explained the shift toward budget items during a conference call, saying, "We've listened to customers and adjusted along the way with a relentless focus on delivering leadership in value and affordability, and our efforts are working." Other fast food companies have taken different routes. Chains like Burger King and Wendy's, for example, offer mix-and-match promotional deals instead of value menus. But it's hard to beat a double burger for less than $3.