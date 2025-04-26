The Ultimate Ranking Of Five Guys Menu Items
The burger competition is fierce in the fast food world, with some customers sticking to tried and true names like McDonald's and the BK lounge, while others head to elevated options like Shake Shack and In-N-Out. My personal favorite? Five Guys. It has consistent execution, an array of classic menu items, and the food at Five Guys tastes great every time. But did you know this chain sells way more than just burgers?
I knew about Five Guys hot dogs (a personal favorite), but I didn't know that it also offers veggie sandwiches, a BLT, or even cheese dogs. With this new information in mind, I decided to head to Five Guys, order every menu item, and try them all to see which options you should keep in rotation and which you should forgo forever. Honestly, this might be the most controversial taste test I've ever done. Between the food items which I know will shock you and the final placements, this one will take you for a ride. From fries to franks, let's find out which Five Guys items are truly worth ordering.
14. Veggie Sandwich
I want to be clear right from the get-go that the Veggie Sandwich from Five Guys is not a veggie burger. Honestly, I didn't know what to expect when ordering this option, but I wasn't expecting a bunch of burger toppings thrown in between two burger buns. Yup, you heard me right.
The website says it features grilled onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, layered with lettuce and tomatoes. While this is accurate, and might be appealing for some, this was an option I was not thrilled to try. This was the weirdest sandwich I've ever had. I'm also wondering why this is even on the menu. After one bite, that thought amplified by ten times.
The taste of peppers and onions filled my palate, offering no other flavors or respite. The bun was barely toasted (a little around the edges), making the texture and the flavors even worse. With all those veggies, the sandwich became soggy — waterlogged from what I assume was a good washing prep. Ultimately, I cannot recommend this sandwich to anyone. If you're vegetarian, just go somewhere else. This was not it.
13. Veggie Cheese Sandwich
Next up and probably not a big surprise after reading the last place review is Five Guy's Veggie Cheese Sandwich. I had a little hope here, as cheese typically fixes any problem — from a dried piece of meat to a long day at work. While the cheese did keep this one out of last place, it's not doing much to salvage this sandwich.
This one included the same ingredients as the regular veggie option (grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, and tomatoes), but it also had a nice helping of melted American-style cheese on top. Overall the cheese was delicious. It hid the watery texture and some of the intense onion flavoring, but at the end of the day, this was still a weird sandwich of toppings on a barely toasted bun. Again, if you're looking for a sandwich that's sans meat, I'd suggest going to Panera or simply making your own. Seriously, don't eat this.
12. Bacon Dog
The Bacon Dog from Five Guys is everything you think it is. It's the brand's signature hot dog, which is truly delicious as it's split in half and grilled, but the bun is also loaded with bacon.
The bacon was absolutely delicious. It was crispy and featured large pieces, but the taste was simply too much. This one was a salt bomb with way too much meat. The smoke and salt from the apple-wood smoked bacon did not complement the salty and cured all-beef hot dog. Individually, they were winners. Together, I'll pass.
I love a good hot dog — a variety of them, in fact — but this combo had too much flavor. I think, with the right toppings, this might be okay. I pulled out some pieces, and that did help, but overall, you really have to forgo health and hydration to enjoy a bite of this one. There are better options and combos on this list, for sure.
11. Grilled Cheese
I've tried this Five Guys offering before in an ultimate ranking of restaurant grilled cheese sandwiches, and I remembered that I just wanted it to be better than it was. I was excited to try it again without the comparison of other options, to see if this one really wasn't worth the buy. Unfortunately, my original opinion still stands.
The Grilled Cheese from Five Guys is made with slices of American-style cheese melted on an inside-out sesame seed bun. This sammie until was grilled till it was golden brown, and to be clear, the look of this one got me both times. It really did scream delicious. However, the taste just didn't live up to the aesthetic.
I did like the cheese flavor and enjoyed the butter in the bread, but that's where my praise ends. I think the cheese-to-bread ratio was wrong, with not enough cheese, and the bread itself caused some flavor confusion, since it's a burger bun. The biggest flaw is the overwhelming taste of grease from the flat-top grill, removing some of the deliciousness from the pressed buttery bread. This one wasn't horrible, but there are way better options out there for fast food grilled cheese, and there are way better options at Five Guys — especially for the price.
10. Little Burger
The number 10 spot was a little shocking to me — I still think it's a case-by-case basis as I'll explain — but coming in 10th was the Little Burger. I tried this one with and without toppings to get a full understanding of the product, from meat to bun. Unfortunately, the burger was the worst part.
Honestly, I think my burger was a little overcooked, as the meat was dry and bland. The only saving grace was in the toppings I added, which gave it flavor and a better bite. However, this just didn't feel like Five Guys quality. Or maybe I just need cheese on my burger. The bun was fine, offering a decent toasting and flavor from the grill. At the end of the day, I think this one is probably fine. Just make sure you load up your burger with all your topping favorites. That's the best part of Five Guys, am I right?
9. BLT
Another shocking moment for me was learning that Five Guys has a BLT option on its menu. What's even wilder was that this one was really great!
What made this sandwich epic was the apple-wood smoked bacon. The pieces were big, long, crispy, and flavorful in all the right ways. The huge portion was piled on a perfectly toasted bun and topped with fresh lettuce, mayo, and tomato. Seriously, this was a great sandwich, and every time I tried to move it further back in the ranking, I simply failed.
I'll admit that yes, it's a little weird eating a BLT from a burger joint on a burger bun, but something just worked about this sandwich. Maybe it was the perfectly apple-wood smoked bacon, or maybe some of the other items on this ranking really were that bad. In any case, I can actually recommend the brand's BLT. I mean, it doesn't hurt to give it a try, right?
8. Bacon Cheese Dog
Here's what doesn't make sense to me: The Bacon Dog was too much, but for some reason, the Bacon Cheese Dog worked. Maybe it was the cheese that really sealed the deal, masking some of the combined salty meats, or maybe there was less bacon to be found, offering up a better balance of combined flavors. Overall, this one was a win over a lot of other items on this list. However, it was also a lot of cheese and a lot of meat to enjoy in one sitting.
Just like the Bacon Dog, this one featured the brand's all-beef hot dog, split and grilled the long way, and a layer of American-style cheese melted on top. I wish it had been a little more melted, but the flavor and texture of the cheese added a lot to each bite. I definitely didn't eat the whole thing, but the few bites I had were great. Just be aware that this one will fill you up quick! Salt, meat, and cheese — move slow.
7. Little Bacon Burger
Up next is Five Guys' Little Bacon Burger. To be very honest, I think this one made it this far up the ranking because of that epic apple-wood smoked bacon. I found myself pulling pieces out of the bun to snack on because they give you so much on each item! Like the other hamburger on this list, I did think the burger meat was a little dry, bland, and overcooked, but the toppings made this a great bite. The bun was toasted, fresh, and added a positive flavor to the profile.
When I added my toppings, this burger really came to life, but based on my personal ordering habits, I needed some cheese. Without it, the Little Bacon Burger fell short, but I get that some people need to forgo dairy. With the right toppings, I think this one has its place in the ranking and can shine bright. With or without cheese, I highly recommend bacon on any burger choice — and the hot dogs, too!
6. Cheese Dog
The Five Guys Cheese Dog came in sixth place, and it was delicious in every way. Like the other hot dogs on this list, the Cheese Dog featured an all-beef hot dog, split and grilled lengthwise, and a layer of American-style cheese melted on top. This was a pretty sexy sandwich. Wait, is a hot dog a sandwich?
There was a good ratio of cheese to dog, and the bun was toasted well too. That buttery grilled flavor soaked into the bun, adding an extra layer of depth and taste. Each bit hit the spot, offering a balance of salt, butter, and cheesy goodness. However, just like the Bacon Cheese Dog, this one was super filling and didn't allow room for much else. What I will say is that this hot dog is now on my radar, and I look forward to trying it again in the future — but I won't be ordering much more with it.
5. Little Cheeseburger
Breaking into the top five of this epic list was Five Guys' Little Cheeseburger. This one had an American-style cheese slice melted on a burger patty, all placed on a toasted sesame seed bun. Like the other burgers here, you can choose as many toppings as you like! After my initial taste test, I added ketchup, mayo, pickles, and lettuce. Don't judge me — I like what I like.
I think what I enjoyed most about this one was the addition of the cheese. I also think this burger was cooked a bit better than some of the others. That combination of juicy burger and melted cheese really did it for me. It was a great balance of cheese-to-burger-to-bun, and the cheese added a lot of flavor that the regular burgers were simply missing. Overall, it seems you can't go wrong with a Five Guys cheese item. Next time you're at Five Guys, don't skimp; get this one.
4. Hot Dog
I believe what makes the Five Guys' hot dog so perfect is the way it's cooked — split and grilled lengthwise. The cooks get it right every time I've ordered one, and that perfectly grilled bun adds even more flavor to the experience. I put the regular hot dog in fourth because it's my ideal bite when it comes to Five Guys hot dogs and most of the items on this list. It's not lacking, and it's not too much to eat. It's the Goldilocks bite of hot dogs at this chain.
This all-beef hot dog is one I stand by and absolutely recommend you try on your next visit to Five Guys. It's not super salty, it's a good size to order with your burger, and of course, you can top it with everything you'd like! For me, it's ketchup and done. I don't need thrills; I just need a balanced bite.
3. Little Fries
For those who know and love Five Guys, I bet you've been waiting to see where its fries ranked. After eating all the options here and saving the fries for last, the Regular Fries really did hold up against some tough contenders.
This restaurant is serious about its potatoes. When you walk into the restaurant, you'll see the potato of the day (variety and location of origin) written on the wall. Five Guys fries are fried in 100% peanut oil after being hand-cut in-house. What's even better? You don't need to order a large. Five Guys will fill your bag regardless of what you paid.
There's something so perfect about these fries. They have some crisp, the insides are light and fluffy, and they have a great salty taste. They aren't overpowered by salt, but I've never had a bland fry from Five Guys. These are the perfect complement to the epic burgers and other items. As far as sides go, these fries stand out. Grab your favorite condiments and get to Five Guys!
2. Little Bacon Cheeseburger
Taking the runner-up spot is a personal favorite, and I'm happy to say this one placed in top contention. The Little Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys is everything you want in a burger. The meat was cooked just right to be juicy and flavorful, the cheese had taste and was melted properly, and that apple-wood smoked bacon made every bite perfection with its salty, smokey presence.
To me, this was the best burger on the menu with or without more toppings. I personally added my signature ketchup, mayo, pickles, and lettuce, but you should feel free to get even wilder. I'm a simple girl looking for a simple bite. And hey, if you're looking for more meat, just order the Regular size and get two patties instead of one, plus all the toppings you could ever want. With that classic burger taste and a solid choice of toppings, adding cheese and bacon promises a great bite every time.
1. Little Cajun Fries
Placing first, and deservedly so, was Five Guys Cajun fries. These bad boys take the already amazing fries and kick them up a notch — way up. Cooked just like the other fries in 100% peanut oil, these hand-cut beauties are doused with a very heavy dose of Cajun seasoning. They have a slight kick and are truly tasty. I wouldn't call these spicy, but a little heat does build after a few bites. However, you can keep eating without fail. I promise, eat one and you just won't stop.
From dipping them in vinegar to a simple ketchup cup, the Cajun fries are the best item on the Five Guys menu. They're cooked perfect every time, are never "too much" in flavor, and no matter which size you order, you're promised a heap of fries in your bag. Where are the rest in this picture, you ask? I was lucky to get this shot, as my group devoured the rest. I don't blame them!
How I ranked all of Five Guys menu items
For this taste test, I ordered every menu item from Five Guys (which wasn't actually founded by five guys) using the app, and had my order delivered for convenience. After assessing the haul, I started with the items that were more bland, like the non-burger sandwiches, then moved my way to burgers then dogs. I was looking for a balanced bite that had a good flavor and texture, along with each item being cooked properly. If something was too salty or overcooked, it went to the back of the ranking. Ultimately, I was looking for the items I would be excited to order every time I went to Five Guys. The top five are just that!