The Ultimate Ranking Of Five Guys Menu Items

The burger competition is fierce in the fast food world, with some customers sticking to tried and true names like McDonald's and the BK lounge, while others head to elevated options like Shake Shack and In-N-Out. My personal favorite? Five Guys. It has consistent execution, an array of classic menu items, and the food at Five Guys tastes great every time. But did you know this chain sells way more than just burgers?

Advertisement

I knew about Five Guys hot dogs (a personal favorite), but I didn't know that it also offers veggie sandwiches, a BLT, or even cheese dogs. With this new information in mind, I decided to head to Five Guys, order every menu item, and try them all to see which options you should keep in rotation and which you should forgo forever. Honestly, this might be the most controversial taste test I've ever done. Between the food items which I know will shock you and the final placements, this one will take you for a ride. From fries to franks, let's find out which Five Guys items are truly worth ordering.