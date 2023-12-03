For The Most Bang For Your Buck, Order The Burrito Bowl When You're At Chipotle

There is no doubt that the business model for fast-casual dining has evolved, and Chipotle has been at the forefront of that evolution since its 1993 inception. The brand's emphasis on quality ingredients and customizable meals makes it unsurprising that the quick-service chain is one of the top 10 most popular for customer satisfaction in the United States, according to data collected on Statista. Chipotle is enjoyed by roughly a million diners each day, and among those orders, there are countless variations. One of the most beloved items is the burrito bowl, which may be due in part to the generous amount of all the proteins, grains, veggies, sauces, and garnishes that customers can request when building their ideal combinations.

What's more, when considering the best value meal Chipotle has to offer, the burrito bowl appears to be the tried and true choice. When tested against the other customizable dish formats at Chipotle, the burrito bowl builds an especially budget-friendly case.