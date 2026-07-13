12 Underrated Ingredients To Add To Baked Beans

Baked beans are a sweet and savory side dish generally made with navy beans, which sit in a smooth sauce of varying thickness. You can make easy baked beans from scratch, but they take quite some time. Alternatively, you can save time by buying one of the best canned baked bean brands. No matter which base you start with, you don't have to eat baked beans exactly the way they are. There are a few underrated ingredients you can add to the dish to elevate the taste, visual aesthetics, and texture.

I'm a big proponent of adding extra (and often unexpected) things to dishes to create something entirely new, especially when that dish is a convenient pre-made option. During more than 15 years spent actively working in the food industry and roughly three decades of cooking at home, I've regularly utilized this simple technique to upgrade store-bought queso or upgrade sweet potato pie, for example. Today, I'm going to be offering you 12 excellent suggestions of underrated ingredients you haven't thought of adding to baked beans — beyond the standard brown sugar, mustard, ketchup, and bacon.

Most of the ideas below have been tried and tested by yours truly, but a few were found online through various sources. Ready to discover which underrated ingredients you should be adding to your next pot of baked beans? Let's get into it.