14 Store-Bought Dill Pickles, Ranked
I'm an avid lover of dill pickles, and I've enjoyed everything from fancy pickleback shots to pickle ranch and beyond. But with that being said, I tend to stick with my favorite types and brands when it comes to purchasing dill pickles to snack on at home. If you're in that same boat, you may wonder if there are better options out there — and you may not want to go through the hassle of trying them for yourself. After all, nobody wants to waste their time and money on something they don't end up enjoying.
If this sounds like you, you've come to the right place because I was given the opportunity to taste 14 store-bought dill pickles. Then, I ranked them from worst to best based on their general flavor profile, as well as how much like "dill pickles" they tasted (and you'd be surprised at how many just didn't taste that way). Thankfully, years of food industry experience gave me a lot of insight into what makes a pickle great, and I've crafted countless recipes using them over the years. Now I'll put that experience and insight to the test for you — here are my thoughts on those 14 store-bought dill pickles. Enjoy!
14. Ba-Tampte Garlic Dill Pickles
Before this taste test, I never thought I'd say the words "I hate these dill pickles." But, honestly, I came to feel that way about several of the pickles I tasted during this test — and these Ba-Tampte Garlic Dill Pickles were the worst offender. The tasting started off poorly when a smell like someone threw garlic into the ocean at low tide permeated my senses as I opened the jar. Truthfully, I didn't want to taste them after that smell, but I persevered for the purposes of this taste test.
Unfortunately, things didn't get much better. I took a bite and was greeted by the same taste you get when your mouth is filled with ocean water at the beach. Unfortunately, I couldn't finish eating this. I gagged and had to spit this out into the trash can. I definitely won't purchase this again and can't recommend it.
13. B&G Deluxe Kosher Dill
When I tell you that the B&G Deluxe Kosher Dill ranked only slightly better than the last option, you probably have a solid idea of how it went. The smell when I opened the jar was weird, but I couldn't quite define how. It just didn't smell like I expected dill pickles to smell. This was off-putting, but less so than the garlicky salt water smell from before, and so I pushed on.
I was rewarded for my continuing efforts with a musty taste that made me gag (there was quite a bit of gagging during this taste test, I'm sad to report). The musty flavor was disgusting and reminded me of what wet clothes smell like when they've been left in the washer too long. Needless to say, I couldn't finish this pickle and spat it out. I'll be avoiding this at all costs moving forward and recommend you do too.
12. Bowl and Basket Polish Dill Pickles
Here, we reach the point in the ranking where I was at least able to finish each pickle, which is quite the improvement compared to those that ranked lower. Bowl and Basket hasn't ranked very well in past rankings — after all, it makes one of the worst-ranked store-bought breads — so I didn't exactly have high hopes for this taste. And, I'm sad to say, these Bowl and Basket Polish Dill Pickles met those expectations.
From my first bite, there's a very strong cucumber taste, like the pickles hadn't been, well, pickled properly. This was followed by a very strong sour taste that made my mouth pucker. Finally, this faded away into a stale aftertaste that had me grimacing and unwilling to eat a second pickle. Overall, this was far from the worst pickle I tasted, but I won't be buying it again. I recommend skipping this one.
11. Bowl and Basket Kosher Dill Pickle Spears
The Kosher Dill Pickle Spears from Bowl and Basket were only slightly better than their Polish Dill counterparts. When I opened the jar, the smell was slightly musty, but not overwhelmingly so. It was actually quite easy to look past. Pushing forward didn't take as much courage here as it did with other options.
The taste test didn't go terribly. These aren't bad pickles, they're just not great, either — the definition of mediocrity, in fact. My first bite offered a mildly sweet flavor profile without much else going on, followed by a standard dill pickle aftertaste, which was a little weird. Both the taste and aftertaste were very faded, like they were the ghosts of flavor profiles rather than the real deal. I won't be buying these again, and think I'm better off crafting my own dill pickles instead. Unless you're looking for a very mild dill pickle spear, I recommend you skip these in lieu of better ranking options.
10. Pkld Polish Dill Spears
These aren't terrible pickles, but they just don't align with what I think of when I hear the term "dill pickles," which is why they ranked lower. I also want to take a moment to say that this was the hardest pickle jar to open, and I struggled so hard that my hands cramped before using one of my jar-opening tricks. Anyway, once the jar was opened with great gusto, I was greeted by a definitive smell of bread and butter pickles. It was so distinct that I double-checked the label to make sure I hadn't made a mistake.
Still a little confused, I took my first bite. According to the jar, I should've been greeted by "sweet with a little heat," but that's not quite what I got. There was a sweet, sugary taste that reminded me of the bread and butter pickles the smell alluded to, but there was no heat like the jar said. If anything, it was the most mild pickle I've eaten. I won't be buying these again, and recommend you skip them in lieu of better ranking options.
9. Vlasic Frank's Red Hot Kosher Dill Spears
These were the only spicy dill pickles available to me, and since I'm a big heat enthusiast, I was super excited to try them. My feelings on the Vlasic Frank's Red Hot Kosher Dill Spears are a mixed bag, though, and I can't honestly say I'm a fan after this initial experience — but I did eat the whole pickle, which says a lot during this taste test.
The smell when opening the jar was like someone had mixed Tabasco with water, and it was so spicy that it made my eyes water. The initial taste was basically pure Tabasco sauce, to the point it was overwhelming. While I really enjoy heat, I can't stand it when there's no flavor accompanying it, so this was a big downside. However, the aftertaste was distinctly dill with a light lingering heat, which was actually quite pleasant. Still, I'd skip these and make my own spicy pickles instead.
8. B&G Kosher Dill Spears
After tasting the Deluxe Dill Pickles from B&G, I was honestly a little afraid of how this tasting of the standard Kosher Dill Spears was going to go — and I definitely didn't want to gag or feel sick because of another set of pickles. The good news is, it wasn't nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be.
Opening the jar, I was greeted with a sour smell reminiscent of what dill spears should smell like, only slightly more sour rather than salty or herbal. With my first bite, I was greeted by a predominantly sour taste laced with hints of vinegar, becoming more dominant during the aftertaste. There isn't a distinct dill taste or any herbal notes here, but it's not a terrible pickle. That being said, it's not amazing or life-changing, either, and I wouldn't purchase these again. I recommend opting for a better-ranking dill pickle.
7. Vlasic Lightly Salted Kosher Dill Pickle Spears
I love Vlasic and they've been my go-to for dill pickles for years — and the only reason the brand isn't my go-to for other pickles is because I make them myself. That being said, I discovered that not all of their pickles are mouthwateringly amazing during this taste test. I wouldn't say any of them are bad, but they're definitely more mediocre than fantastic. This may be a personal preference thing, I'm willing to admit.
Opening the jar of these Vlasic Lightly Salted Kosher Dill Pickle Spears, I'm greeted by a faded sour smell. My first bite has a sour kick to it without much salt, punctuated by a distinct herbal dill taste. However, this flavor profile tastes like someone had watered down the brine, leaving everything very faint. Since I prefer a more defined flavor profile in my pickles, I won't be purchasing these again, but you may like these if you're looking for a lighter dill pickle taste.
6. Mt. Olive Kosher Dill Spears
Like the Vlasic option before this one, I found the Mt. Olive Kosher Dill Spears to be mediocre. They weren't great, but they weren't bad. That's largely because they also have a very light flavor that I don't prefer, although, to be fair, I think most dill pickle enthusiasts are looking for that defining flavor.
Opening the jar, there isn't a real defining smell outside of what can only be described as watery, with perhaps the faintest hints of dill. The texture is perfectly crisp and chewy as I take my first bite, but the taste is lacking. There's no defining saltiness, and I mostly just taste a light vinegar laced with the ghost of dill. I'm left disappointed and, because of this, wouldn't buy these again. I recommend skipping these, although they may not be a bad option if you're looking for a very faint flavor profile.
5. Grillo's Pickles Classic Dill Spears
I'd never noticed these at the store before, and that might be because they're in a different section. I'm not sure about every store, but if you're looking for Grillo's products at Shoprite, I found them in the deli section rather than the pickle aisle.
When I opened the jar, there wasn't a distinct smell right away, but when I took a purposeful sniff, these Grillo's Pickles Classic Dill Spears gave an herbal water smell with notes of dill and other earthy tones. As I took my first bite, I was greeted with a weirdly sweet taste at first. This was a little off-putting because I don't associate sugary with dill pickles. However, as I chewed, this sickly sweetness quickly faded to a standard dill with a predominantly sour profile, accented with earthy notes and a vinegary kick. While this wasn't the worst dill pickle I've ever tasted, I wouldn't buy it again and don't recommend it.
4. Vlasic Polish Dill Spears
I usually stick to the Kosher Dill Spears by Vlasic, so I was excited to try their Polish dill option. Thankfully, I wasn't disappointed, and this is the part of the ranking where we finally get to the good options. But I should say that the smell of these pickles was the reason they didn't rank in the top three — and if I hadn't been forced to push through to taste them, I may not have ever known these were delicious.
As soon as I opened the jar, I was greeted by a musty smell that reminded me of damp earth after a rainstorm. While I do love that smell, it's not one I want for something I'm about to eat. I pushed through, and thankfully, my efforts were rewarded — an earthy, definitively dill taste was punctuated with a sharp vinegar tang. There's a little bit too much of a bite for me, but overall, this is a great Polish dill pickle. I won't buy it again because I prefer other options, but I recommend this to anyone looking for a Polish dill pickle with a robust flavor.
3. Mt. Olive Polish Dill Spears
This option from Mt. Olive is my highest-ranking Polish dill variety. If you prefer Polish over Kosher versions, these are going to be your new go-to. Regardless of which option you prefer, I think the flavor profile here is an excellent choice for making fried pickles in an air fryer — I recommend pairing this delicious recipe with dill pickle ranch sauce.
There's a tangy smell when I crack open the jar, which is in line with what I'd expect from this type of product. The texture offers me a nice, distinct crunch when I bite into it, followed by a chewiness for the innermost portion of the spear. A mildly sweet taste is laced through a predominantly dill and vinegar profile with an herbal kick. Overall, these are fantastic, and I might buy them again even though I prefer two other options. I highly recommend these to anyone looking for a full-bodied Polish Dill Spear.
2. Vlasic Zesty Dill Spears
The Vlasic Zesty Dill Spears are exactly as, well, zesty as you'd expect them to be. When I opened the jar, there was a big kick of herbs, heat, and vinegar. This turned out to be mostly indicative of the taste. The predominantly dill profile was sprinkled with other herbs and a big splash of sour vinegar, with a light kick of heat. I'm not sure what ingredient is providing the heat, but it's the perfect balance between spice and flavor.
These are an excellent choice if you're looking to experiment with different pickles in your recipes — just substitute standard dill pickles with this zesty version for a deliciously altered flavor profile with a little extra kick. I personally think these would be especially good as zesty bacon-wrapped pickles. I'll definitely be purchasing these again and highly recommend you do, too, if you're looking for a dill pickle with a little bit of heat to it.
1. Vlasic Kosher Dill Spears
As full disclosure, the Vlasic Kosher Dill Spears have been one of my go-to options since I was a child. However, I wasn't sure how they would stack up against other brands when compared side by side, especially when I've regularly found new favorites while doing these rankings. However, I'm happy to report that my usual is actually the best option here.
When you open the jar, you immediately smell a robust scent that's quintessentially dill pickles. As I take my first bite, I'm greeted with a primarily tangy profile with heavy, earthy notes from the dill and a punch of sourness from the vinegar. The texture here is amazing, too, with the perfect balance of crisp and chewy.
I think these are an excellent addition to a potato salad and, in fact, my personal potato salad has these in it. Just make sure to chop your pickles really small, so they don't make the dish difficult to eat. I know I'll be buying these again, and highly recommend you do, too. Once you try them, you'll have zero doubts as to why the Vlasic Kosher Dill Spears are the top-ranking store-bought dill pickles.
How I chose the best store-bought dill pickles
I chose store-bought dill pickles based on their availability to me at my local Shoprite in Vineland, New Jersey. With such a wide range of options, my focus was primarily on dill pickle spears, and of these, I aimed to pick the widest range of brands and variations.
I ranked each dill pickle based on overall taste and its adherence to what a dill pickle should taste like. I asked myself, "How much do I like the flavor profile overall?" and, "If I didn't know this was a dill pickle and I tasted it, would I know what it was?" To make my determinations, I relied on more than fifteen years of food industry experience and decades of enjoying dill pickles. Although personal preference played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased as possible about pickle quality.