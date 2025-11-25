Love Hot Honey? These Are The Best Ways To Cook With It, According To A Pro

Hot honey is a unique condiment that's used to create a sweet and spicy flavor profile in a dish. Although there are a few ways to make it, the most traditional option for making hot honey includes infusing standard sweet honey with heat-packing peppers. If you make this at home, you can use dried crushed red pepper flakes, fresh jalapeños, fresh habaneros, or a bit of cayenne pepper. Of course, there are plenty of premade hot honey combinations you can try if you prefer. But, once you make that batch of hot honey or grab a bottle from your favorite brand, chances are high that it just sits there waiting to be used. Despite many people not realizing just how versatile this condiment is, there are ample ways to put hot honey to good use in your home kitchen.

During my career in the food industry, I used hot honey in a wide range of dishes. Whether creating menus for restaurants or bakeries, I liked to experiment with the capabilities of this unique condiment — especially since sweet and spicy is one of my favorite flavor combinations. Today, I get to share a few of my favorite cooking methods with you, so you can take them for a test drive in your own kitchen. From sweet and spicy wings to the ultimate grilled cheese, here are the best ways to cook with hot honey.