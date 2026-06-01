13 Chef-Approved Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Queso

The best homemade queso is well worth the time it takes to make, but unfortunately, your schedule may simply not allow for such an endeavor. Perhaps you need a quick dip for an event after work with little time to spare, or maybe you need to create something to keep the family's hunger at bay without making a whole meal. This is where store-bought queso comes in, which offers a convenient shortcut to the rich gooey cheese dip you're craving. Of course, you may be hesitant to settle with the jarred options you find in your favorite grocery store because they often seem to be missing... something.

During my more than 15 years in the food industry, I made queso countless times. Although I'd most often make this delicious dish from scratch, there was one restaurant I worked at that actually started with a pre-made base that we elevated through a few simple steps. Plus, I'll be completely honest and say that I almost always start with store-bought queso at home since it's convenient and efficient. But, I always address that missing something before serving — and it never takes me more than 20 minutes to implement my preferred upgrades.

Buying store-bought options doesn't mean having to settle. Instead, use these 13 chef-approved ways to quickly and easily upgrade store-bought queso. Or, use these recommendations to spark your own imagination and create something uniquely you to serve to your guests. Let's get into it.