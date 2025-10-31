10 Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Sweet Potato Pie

Are you a big fan of pie crust and wish you could get a little more in each mouthful? Then try making your sweet potato pie with a double crust. Doing so creates textural interest and changes the filling-to-crust ratio, making a pie that's a little more substantial with very little extra effort. Like the nut upgrade above, there are a few ways you could add a second pie crust, with each option creating a slightly different final result.

The easiest way to use this option is to simply roll out an extra pie crust when creating your bottom layer. Place this second layer on top before baking, over your sweet potato pie filling. Or, you could use this same crust and cut it into many long strips, to create a lattice pattern — this option makes a visually appealing pie that looks "fancier" than the standard version.

A final option is to create a biscuit-like top crust, like you'd use for a peach cobbler. You can do this by creating the second crust by hand, or using a pre-made biscuit mix. Scoop small amounts of your chosen batter onto the top of your sweet potato pie mixture before baking it. Optionally, you can sprinkle these scoops with a little cinnamon and brown sugar, to further boost the taste.