13 Best Secret Menu Drinks At 7 Brew Coffee

7 Brew is on the rise. The Arkansas-born chain may have only been around since 2017, but in the last almost-decade, it's made a huge impact, and is now stealing the spotlight from Starbucks with hundreds of locations across the country. A big reason for its rapid ascent to the top is its frankly wild customization options. 7 Brew's secret menu is the stuff of legend, and over the years, dozens of options have been dreamed up by its customers and staff (and sometimes promoted by the chain itself). Trying them all has become something of a sport for some people.

We can see why. 7 Brew's secret menu drinks are wide-ranging, dynamic, and seriously exciting. From dessert-inspired options like Angel Food, Cherry Cobbler, and Banana Bread Blondie to zingy, fruity choices like Love Potion Lemonade and Cherry Limeade, there really is something for everyone. Not all 7 Brew drinks hit the spot with everyone, though, and some of them are clearly more beloved than others. Which are the best? Well, we've got a round-up of the fan favorites right here.