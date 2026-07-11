13 Best Secret Menu Drinks At 7 Brew Coffee
7 Brew is on the rise. The Arkansas-born chain may have only been around since 2017, but in the last almost-decade, it's made a huge impact, and is now stealing the spotlight from Starbucks with hundreds of locations across the country. A big reason for its rapid ascent to the top is its frankly wild customization options. 7 Brew's secret menu is the stuff of legend, and over the years, dozens of options have been dreamed up by its customers and staff (and sometimes promoted by the chain itself). Trying them all has become something of a sport for some people.
We can see why. 7 Brew's secret menu drinks are wide-ranging, dynamic, and seriously exciting. From dessert-inspired options like Angel Food, Cherry Cobbler, and Banana Bread Blondie to zingy, fruity choices like Love Potion Lemonade and Cherry Limeade, there really is something for everyone. Not all 7 Brew drinks hit the spot with everyone, though, and some of them are clearly more beloved than others. Which are the best? Well, we've got a round-up of the fan favorites right here.
1. Biscoff Cookie Breve
Biscoff flavors have been everywhere in the last few years, and honestly, we get it. The caramel and cinnamon notes in these cookies make nearly everything better — try adding Biscoff spread to hot chocolate if you don't believe us. The toasty, spiced notes from these cookies create complexity, especially in drinks. Sometimes, though, you don't want to add Biscoff. You want to create it.
That's exactly what 7 Brew customers have done with the Biscoff Cookie Breve, a drink that tastes pretty much exactly like the cookie itself, and which has rapidly become a favorite of the chain's patrons. To order it, you start with an iced breve and then add toasted marshmallow, hazelnut, caramel, and a cinnamon topping. As with so many 7 Brew secret menu drinks, you can also add a couple of extras to enhance things even further: Some people go for a cold foam and a caramel and chocolate drizzle. The end result is a warm, gently peppery, and super sweet drink that doubles as a dessert — and trust us, it's sweet enough to be one. Want our best tip? Top it with a Biscoff cookie when you get home.
2. Angel Food
If you like your drinks simultaneously light-feeling and full of flavor, then Angel Food is for you at 7 Brew. This beverage is, in case you hadn't figured it out by now, an imitation of the flavor profile of angel food cake, with all its glory and mysterious origins. As 7 Brew secret recipes go, this one's fairly simple. You simply order vanilla, cupcake, and caramel flavors in your drink of choice. Whether you're going for an iced breve, a chiller, or a mocha, it'll still deliver a dessert-inspired twist (most people go for the iced breve version, though).
Don't let its simplicity deceive you, though. While the flavor profile here might not be complicated, that's where its beauty lies: Angel Food's three key tastes work in harmony with each other without clashing or creating anything too complicated, and make something very drinkable. As one TikTok reviewer said, "I wanna get like, three more of them." That person also added cold foam for a bit of extra texture, which we think is a pretty inspired move — and hey, angel food cake is all about lightness, and what better way to introduce that than with an aerated topping?
3. Cherry Limeade
Like your drinks to emulate sodas? Then you're going to love 7 Brew's Cherry Limeade. This drink may not be the most out-there option on the 7 Brew secret menu, but there's no denying that it emulates the flavor of cherry limeade perfectly and gives you a straightforward, refreshing beverage. To order it, it's a 7 Fizz soda with cherry, lime, and lemon concentrate. You can also opt for an energy base if you want a hit of caffeine. Some people like to mix things up even more by swapping out the cherry for a berry flavor like strawberry or raspberry, but we'd argue that takes away from the core concept of this drink.
Lesser cherry limeades can often mask their base flavors with an abundance of sugar, but that isn't the case in 7 Brew's version. Instead, customers love this drink for its excellent sense of balance. "It's not too sweet, not too sour ... So good," said one drinker on TikTok, who gave Cherry Limeade a 12 out of 10 score. You can alter it further by adding in something like white chocolate, which can give the drink more body — but honestly, you probably won't need to. It hits just as it is.
4. Monster Mash/Nightshade
The fandom around the 7 Brew secret menu is so extensive that sometimes, two drinks with the same ingredients (but with different names) can exist simultaneously, and people can be none the wiser. That's the case with the Monster Mash, also known as Nightshade. While people usually refer to it as the latter, we'd gently make the case that the former is the more interesting name. A drink named after a spooky song? Now, isn't that way more fun?
No matter what you're calling it, though, the Monster Mash/Nightshade will likely hit the spot if you're a fan of fruity flavors. Made with lavender, blueberry pomegranate, and blue raspberry, its profile has been compared to both Fruity Pebbles and Froot Loops (which, for our money, is our favorite cereal). This drink is berry-forward, dynamic, and very sweet, with a definite candy note — and it's also versatile. You can grab it as a milkshake, an energy drink, or anything in between. Just bear in mind, though, that your server might be a bit confused if you refer to it as a Monster Mash. You might have to ask for a Nightshade instead if they give you a strange look.
5. Golden Pear
Looks aren't everything, especially when it comes to drinks. Let's be honest: Does the color of a cup of coffee really reveal its true intensity and complexity? Can you really tell how fruity and sprightly 7 Up is just by looking at it (or through it, considering that it's clear)? We'd say that no, you probably can't. The same is true of the Golden Pear, a 7 Brew secret menu item that may not be the most attractive beverage it offers, but which definitely tastes good.
It's interesting, too, that the Golden Pear's taste profile is achieved by combining two flavors you might not expect. To order this drink, you need to ask for an iced drink with kiwi and watermelon syrups (you can add cold foam on top if you want, too). Somehow, these two fruits create a pear-like flavor that feels distinct from 7 Brew's other drinks, and that doesn't rely too heavily on intense sweetness to achieve it. Plus, maybe the best part is that you don't have to remember a million different components: It's just two flavors. We love keeping it simple.
6. K-Pop
K-Pop's never been more popular in the Western world, with films like "KPop Demon Hunters" spurring on its appeal even further. And you know what else is fueling its rise? 7 Brew secret menu drinks. Well, one secret menu drink, specifically. K-Pop is a lesser-known but much-loved beverage at 7 Brew, which is set apart from the rest thanks to its unique flavor combination. With watermelon, passionfruit, and pineapple, it all seems set to be a fairly standard, fruity drink, but everything changes with the inclusion of peppermint.
Here, the peppermint might seem distracting, but that's not the case. Not only is the peppermint flavor not that strong, but it also serves to augment the fruit notes and gives the drink a refreshing edge. One customer on Facebook compared it to "drinking water while chewing gum," and also confirmed the accuracy of the drink's name, saying, "As an avid K-pop stan, I can confirm this is what K-pop would taste like." You can grab this one in any configuration you'd like, but the energy version is a particular favorite.
7. Cherry Cobbler
Drinks that claim to taste like desserts can often be disappointing. Yeah, they might have a hint of the flavor they say they have, but much of the time, they can coast along on simple sweetness and not that much nuance. Thankfully, this isn't the case with the Cherry Cobbler from 7 Brew. Customers absolutely love this drink, and the fan-favorite beverage is, they say, a dead ringer for the baked dish — although without the smoky flavor we like to add to our cobblers. That's quite a feat.
Bear in mind, though, that several recipes are floating around for the Cherry Cobbler, so you'll want to pick the right one. Cherry syrup, cupcake syrup, and white chocolate sauce seems to be the most standard combination (and you'll probably want to grab some cold foam on top, too). Order it as a fizz with some heavy whipping cream for a more dessert-like experience. Other people, though, suggest replacing the cupcake syrup with almond, which will give you a slightly nuttier flavor, and one that mimics the taste of a pie crust. If you want our top tip, go for both at the same time, and get as much bang for your flavor buck as possible.
8. Kokomo
We can't prove it, but we think a big part of the success of so many 7 Brew secret menu drinks is what they're called. After all, where else can you find a beverage named after the fictional island off the Florida Keys in The Beach Boys' 1988 song? Probably nowhere, and that's why we love it. We also love the drink itself: Kokomo is a seriously fruity, tropical-tinged beverage that feels like summer.
Kokomo is a simple drink, and its flavor profile isn't especially challenging, making it a great entry-level choice for people new to 7 Brew's selection. A straightforward combination of mango, orange, and passionfruit, it's best ordered as a fizz or an energy drink (you can grab it as a shake, but the citrusy notes might clash with the creamier elements). Customers have taken this little-known secret menu item into their own hands, though, and made some further tweaks that bring it closer to a nonalcoholic cocktail. If your local 7 Brew stocks it, try ordering Kokomo with Tajín. It'll give the drink a sweet-spicy quality that's almost reminiscent of a fruity margarita.
9. Banana Bread Blondie
As far as fan-favorite drinks go from 7 Brew's secret menu, Banana Bread Blondie has to be one of the most popular. It's also very close in flavor to the dessert it's named after. A twist on the chain's Blondie drink, all it takes is a few simple additions to turn it into a banana bread version that'll have you ordering it again and again. By throwing banana and hazelnut syrup into the base Blondie recipe, the drink turns fruity and nutty, with a slightly toasty edge. You can grab it iced, hot, or blended — but iced is probably going to be the most dessert-like here.
Some customers have taken matters into their own hands with this drink and suggest further changes to amp up the banana bread effect even further. Try adding brown sugar syrup to give it a further touch of caramelization and depth. When fall rolls around, ask for a sprinkle of cinnamon on top, to usher in sweater weather. Oh, and a dollop of cold foam will make it even more drinkable.
10. Strawberry Horchata Chai
If fragrance is your thing, you'll love this one. Similar to the Strawberry Horchata and the Strawberry Chai, the Strawberry Horchata Chai is an aromatic, layered secret menu drink that can be ordered in a couple of different ways — but make sure you get the flavor profile right. The Strawberry Horchata Chai contains strawberry and brown sugar cinnamon syrup, and you can also get further cinnamon mixed into the drink. Next, almond is a non-negotiable, although how you add this is up to you: You can either go for almond milk or ask for almond syrup. Some people say that almond milk is essential, but brewistas have said that as long as you have an almond flavor from some source, you should be good to go.
Nowadays, most brewistas will make the Strawberry Horchata Chai with chai concentrate, which is a newer addition to the 7 Brew menu. If you prefer your drink with a stronger chai flavor, go for it; otherwise, the above ingredients might be enough (and it's also how the drink used to be made). Spicy, sweet, and with a fruity, nutty, heady scent, you shouldn't drink this one in a hurry. Instead, savor every sip.
11. Iced Cookie Butter Blondie
The Blondie is a classic drink at 7 Brew, and one that's spawned a lot of secret menu spin-offs. One of them, the Iced Cookie Butter Blondie, has to be up there among people's favorites. Described as having "sweet, buttery, dessert-level perfection in every sip" by a customer on Facebook, the Iced Cookie Butter Blondie definitely isn't one to order if sugary flavors aren't your thing. There's nothing subtle about this beverage: It has an almost fairground-like quality to its taste, and it'll whack you over the head with sweetness. That said, customers can't get enough of it, so 7 Brew must be doing something right here.
As for how you order it, ask for toasted marshmallow, hazelnut, white chocolate, and Blondie flavor on an iced base. Just like with other 7 Brew drinks, you can mix it up, changing your milk and toppings, including adding cold foam. The Iced Cookie Butter Blondie lends itself well to dairy flavors underpinning it, though, so we'd go for a standard milk here — although we can see how a sprinkling of cinnamon on top might lift it even more.
12. Love Potion Lemonade
Want a drink to fall head over heels for? Then the Love Potion Lemonade's probably the one for you. One of the better-known 7 Brew secret menu drinks, it's a fruity, zesty, citrusy concoction that has just enough additional flavor to take it away from a standard lemonade, but not so much that it becomes messy and cloudy. Made with kiwi, passionfruit, and strawberry, it's got a tartness to it that's undercut by a serious layer of sweetness. No wonder people love it.
You can also mix it up if you want (although it may lose its love-inducing qualities, so be warned). The Love Potion Lemonade can also be ordered in fizz form, which will give it a touch more lightness and temper the sweet flavors somewhat. Alternatively, go for a Love Potion Lemonade Chiller. The standard drink is perfect on a hot day anyway, but when it's seriously scorching outside, you'll appreciate the extra coolness. Resist the temptation to add further flavors into the mix, though. You've already got four different fruits competing with each other, and any additional layers may well get lost in the mix.
13. Tootsie Pop
Any secret menu drink that inspires nostalgia is worth trying in our book, and the Tootsie Pop does just that. This option is, of course, a flavor dupe for the lollipop of the same name, and you can get it by ordering a combination of chocolate macadamia nut syrup and fruit syrup on an energy base. The result, say customers, is a drink that not only emulates a Tootsie Pop but is a repeat order. "Tastes like the real thing in my opinion! It was one of my go-tos in October," said one fan on Facebook.
That same fan mentioned that the Tootsie Pop was introduced as a secret menu item during the Halloween period, and now it's been removed. If your 7 Brew has the ingredients, though, nothing is stopping you from going for it — and the great thing about it is its looseness. You can go for any fruit flavor you like here: Raspberry's a favorite, but follow your heart. We'd argue that simplicity is the key, though. Don't be tempted to add in any other ingredients, as you want your two primary flavors to shine through.