The Mysterious Origins Of Angel Food Cake

With virtually identical recipes appearing under the names of Sponge Cake, Cornstarch Cake, Silver Cake, and Snowdrift Cake, the genesis of Angel Food Cake's name is as mysterious as the origin of the recipe itself. Many have speculated on the heavenly appellation, likening it to the cake's exquisite crumb structure with its emphasis on egg whites. After the whites are beaten to perfection and the cake is in the oven, the batter does, after all, have a rather ethereal quality of rising higher than most desserts in the vague direction of the heavens. As John F. Mariani concludes of angel food cake in the "Encyclopedia of American Food and Drink," "The egg whites give it a texture so airy that the confection supposedly has the sublimity of angels."

As a low-fat, low-calorie dessert, angel food cake persists today as a widely enjoyed treat, a loophole for continuing to enjoy carnal pleasures that still adhere to the restrictions of many mainstream diets. But perhaps somewhat fittingly, when making an angel food cake from scratch, it is easy for us terrestrial beings to botch a recipe at any stage of the process. Zealous bakers should avoid over-whipping egg whites and never skip the step of sifting flour. Once the cake has cooled, slicing it is as much a delicate art as the baking process, but this cake's fickleness has not lessened its widespread allure. No matter where angel food cake originated, its appeal continues to remain timeless and utterly human.