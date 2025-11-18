Watch Out, Starbucks: This Coffee Chain Is Stealing The Spotlight
Starbucks' dominance in the world of coffee shops is no secret among fans of coffee chains fighting for the top spot. In fact, Starbucks is among the most popular restaurant chains worldwide and has a massive lead over similar chains in terms of the number of locations and overall sales. However, that's not to say that the Washington-based company is the only coffee chain thriving in the United States. While some will point to Joe and the Juice — a massive international coffee chain now beginning its U.S. expansion – as the prime example of a coffee shop on the rise, likely the most appropriate example of remarkable nationwide growth is Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee, an Arkansas-based chain that has become one of the fastest-growing coffee operations in the country since first opening its doors in 2017.
Seven Brew's success may not be as evident as a long-time market leader like Starbucks, but it is actually far more significant relative to the size and young age of the chain. According to Technomic's 2025 Top 500 Restaurants Report, Seven Brew ranked 108th overall compared to all other chains. It also experienced a 163% growth in sales in 2024, more than any other business on the list (via NRN). This growth is especially staggering considering that Starbucks — which ranked 2nd overall — actually experienced -0.5% growth despite an overall surge in coffee shop chains' popularity, which could be attributed, in part, to the fact that coffee at a café typically tastes better than cups brewed at home.
How Seven Brew Coffee became such a successful chain
Now, to achieve such massive growth, a company must be doing something right in marketing, quality, or expanded reach. In the case of Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee, however, it's all three that have made it such a fast-growing establishment. For starters, Seven Brew's loyalty program is considered by many to be among the best in the business, with a multitude of different perks and a free drink after every 10 visits being incredibly enticing. In fact, 95% of Seven Brew's sales come from reward members, making the chain's ability to market to customers and turn them into frequent visitors all the more impressive. The brand has also made remarkably aggressive efforts to expand its reach throughout 2024 and into 2025, with reports that the chain had as few as 217 locations in Spring 2024, contrasting with the recent grand opening of its 500th location in New Jersey in October 2025.
However, when it comes to restaurants that specialize in a drink consumed so heavily across the world like coffee, the quality of its product is arguably more important than anything else. In the case of Seven Brew, it stands out due to its own unique variety of customizable coffee drinks, with items like the Cinnamon Roll with toasted marshmallow being especially acclaimed by fans of the growing shop.