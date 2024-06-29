Pop That Summer Cobbler In The Smoker And Thank Us Later

The only thing better than summertime cobbler is smoked summertime cobbler. This dessert — which consists of beautiful fruit sprinkled with brown sugar and cinnamon covered in a sweet biscuit or cake-like batter that's baked until the fruits have released their juices and the topping turns golden and soaks some of them up — is one of the most enjoyable ways to enjoy fruit at its peak. Dollop a scoop of ice cream into a bowl full of warm old-fashioned peach cobbler or blueberry cobbler and your taste buds will be orbiting the heavens.

However, if you cook this dessert on the grill or in a smoker, the smoky element that it gains can give your cobbler another layer of flavor beyond sweet to enjoy. To pull off this sweet feat, simply prepare your fruit and batter as you would normally in a cast iron skillet and cook it on your grill or in your smoker at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until your fruit of choice's juice is bubbling and the batter has turned golden brown. The burning wood or sweating wood chips will create a beautiful smoke that infuses your cobbler. But if you are going to smoke your cobbler, pay attention to the temperature and wood that you use.