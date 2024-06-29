Pop That Summer Cobbler In The Smoker And Thank Us Later
The only thing better than summertime cobbler is smoked summertime cobbler. This dessert — which consists of beautiful fruit sprinkled with brown sugar and cinnamon covered in a sweet biscuit or cake-like batter that's baked until the fruits have released their juices and the topping turns golden and soaks some of them up — is one of the most enjoyable ways to enjoy fruit at its peak. Dollop a scoop of ice cream into a bowl full of warm old-fashioned peach cobbler or blueberry cobbler and your taste buds will be orbiting the heavens.
However, if you cook this dessert on the grill or in a smoker, the smoky element that it gains can give your cobbler another layer of flavor beyond sweet to enjoy. To pull off this sweet feat, simply prepare your fruit and batter as you would normally in a cast iron skillet and cook it on your grill or in your smoker at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until your fruit of choice's juice is bubbling and the batter has turned golden brown. The burning wood or sweating wood chips will create a beautiful smoke that infuses your cobbler. But if you are going to smoke your cobbler, pay attention to the temperature and wood that you use.
Be choosy with your wood chips
Unlike all those yummy meats you may enjoy smoking on high heat for a quick char or slow and low for a more tender bite, desserts require a lighter, more delicate touch. You want to smoke your cobbler between 225 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit and it shouldn't take more than 15 minutes to achieve the perfect bake and smoky taste. When it comes to the type of wood pellets to use, forgo hickory or anything that could overwhelm your dessert.
You also want to skip softwoods like pine, because the strong resinous tastes they will impart to your cobbler may actually have you rethinking smoking your dessert. Instead, use those that have a fruity element to them. Cherry and maple are good options because they both produce a smoke that's mild and sweet, but you may need to experiment to find the right type of pellet or wood chips.
Create a makeshift smoker in your oven
If you don't have a smoker, no problem. You can create a makeshift smoker in your oven. Simply put the wood chips in a disposable pan and place a sheet of foil over it. Take a fork and poke a few holes in the foil before placing it in your oven right along with your cobbler. Just make certain you have your vent going, or you may set off your smoke detectors when you open your oven to check on its progress.
You will have to adjust the cook time of your cobbler if you use your oven, but it will be worth it. Plan on cooking it for 35 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This will give it plenty of time to soak up that shower of smoky essence. So, the next time you are thinking about making a berry or cherry and citrus cobbler, give it a go in the smoker.