Add Biscoff Spread To Hot Chocolate To Deepen Its Flavor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When the weather starts taking a turn, and it gets colder outside, there's nothing like a steaming cup of hot chocolate to sip on. Not only does it warm you up, but it's rich, sweet, and delicious.
While hot chocolate tastes great all on its own, you can make it taste even better with one simple mix-in: Biscoff spread. Biscoff spread is made primarily of finely crushed speculoos cookies, fat, and sugar. It has a sweet, caramelized flavor with a hint of spice. All those sweet and spicy flavors make it the perfect addition to your hot chocolate. Plus, it adds a creamy texture to your drink that gives it an extra-decadent feel.
Ready to pour yourself a cup of this beverage? To get started, you'll need to know the ingredients to use and what methodology to follow. Then, finish off your beverage with savvy toppings that really enhance your drink's flavor.
Grab your ingredients and mix up your beverage
To get started with this hot chocolate recipe, you'll first need to select your speculoos spread. Biscoff spread is the preferred choice here because it has a deeper flavor and a sweeter taste than other brands such as Trader Joe's speculoos cookie butter. Plus, it has a smooth texture that seamlessly blends into your hot chocolate. Speaking of texture, it's important to choose creamy cookie butter, as a crunchy spread could leave you with unwanted chunks of cookies floating in your drink.
Once you've got your cookie butter in hand, it's time to get down to making your hot chocolate. A homemade variety with milk and chopped chocolate or cocoa powder may give your drink a richer flavor. However, you could also save time and make hot chocolate from a powdered package and stir in the cookie butter. You can also make your drink on the stove or on the microwave, depending on which suits you best.
If you make a cup and aren't quite ready to drink it, you can store your drink in the refrigerator in an airtight container for about two days. When you're ready to drink it, just warm it and enjoy!
Pick the perfect toppings and sip on your Biscoff spread hot chocolate
Once you've made your Biscoff hot chocolate, it's time to add toppings. You can stick with traditional toppings such as whipped cream and marshmallows, but you can also add ones that complement your addition of the speculoos spread. For starters, why not pop an entire Biscoff cookie in your drink? It serves both as a decoration and as an extra accompaniment to your beverage. Or, add some crumbled cookies on top of it instead.
Another fun way to finish off your drink is to melt a bit of cookie butter and drizzle it over your drink. This can be a particularly tasty pairing with whipped cream as well. Or, top the beverage off with a bit of caramel sauce. The caramel flavors complement the sweet, nutty notes of the speculoos cookie butter in your hot chocolate.
For a more simple complementary finish to your drink, you can add a dusting of spices. Biscoff cookies contain cinnamon, and adding a sprinkling of it or another complementary spice, such as nutmeg, to your hot chocolate can really bring out those warm flavors in the beverage. With all these topping ideas, you've got plenty of ways to serve and enjoy this tasty hot chocolate.