14 HomeGoods Finds To Spruce Up Your Outdoor Dining Area In 2026
When you have family and friends over for outdoor gatherings, there are a lot of tips and tricks that you can use to make your space feel inviting. In fact, embracing the great outdoors is one of Martha Stewart's tips for hosting a successful party. Setting the scene is part of that and might involve finding some new items to spruce up your dining area. No matter what you're looking for, HomeGoods is a fantastic place to start your search, especially if you're on a budget.
Perhaps Mother Nature has taken its toll on your patio dining furniture, or maybe you just want something fresh for your tabletop setting or area around it. HomeGoods has a wide selection to choose from in 2026 — from tableware with delicate and fun designs and centerpieces to the furniture itself and decorative additions to add pops of color, such as cushions, pillows, and planters. Before you head to your local store, peruse this list of finds that can breathe new life into your outdoor dining area. Keep in mind, though, that availability can vary significantly since the retailer's selections change seasonally and when stock runs out.
Bar-height bistro set with swivel chairs
Give your patio dining area some height with a bistro table and chairs set. A three-piece set like this one is great if you have a small balcony, patio, or just want to add a little more seating to your dining space. Plus, the darker wood frame and table, combined with lighter woven seats and cushions, are a lovely contrast. And, the neutral tones are a canvas to add pops of color with pillows and a centerpiece. You may also see a shorter three-piece woven option with similar tones and a cozier vibe.
Lemon and green scroll tableware
Nothing says an outdoor refresh like lemons. While you can use these HomeGoods items to add a touch of spring to your kitchen, they work great for sprucing up your outdoor dining area as it warms up, too. Look for plates, bowls, saucers, pitchers, mugs, storage canisters, and more with lemon designs. If you feel like going all lemon is too overpowering for the eyes, you could soften the aesthetic by mixing and matching with white tableware featuring green rose and scroll designs.
White ruffled bowls as centerpieces
Whether you want a sleek, luxurious design or you simply like having a blank canvas to add your own personality, these white ruffled bowls are a versatile option for table centerpieces. These specific ones are large, but your HomeGoods might have some smaller Murano glass and other ruffled pieces to use instead. Since they're white, you have the freedom to fill them with anything to coincide with every season. On the other hand, marble vases are a fantastic option for showcasing flowers from your own garden down the center of a long table.
Lemon-shaped serving platter and orange-colored tumblers
If you really like lemons, this lemon-shaped and painted platter by island-inspired lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama should work nicely for serving all kinds of foods. Fill it up with fruits, veggies, cheeses, and dips for a refreshing, well-designed charcuterie board. Next to the platter, these short, orange-imbued glass tumblers pair well with the platter tones for a completely rejuvenating vibe. Your HomeGoods may also have Mediterranean-inspired serving platters featuring lemons and raised wood edges in round and rounded rectangular shapes.
Woven rocking chair bistro set with dinner trays
You can take the theme of a "relaxing dinner" to the next level with this pair of black woven rocking chairs with wood accents. Along with a small black table to go in between, you can grab a pair of matching foldable dinner trays (set up directly behind the rocking chairs in the image above). The dinner trays have wood slats and black basket-like raised edges. If you don't like the black furniture, though, HomeGoods might have an alternative set of rocking chairs with a larger table available in more neutral tones.
Gingham chair cushions with ties
Perhaps your current furniture is still holding up well, but the cushions are beyond salvaging. HomeGoods offers great options for replacing them to beautify your outdoor entertaining space on the cheap. Among them, these light green and white Gingham seat cushions can add soft color to neutral or dark chairs, and the flower pattern around the edge is a cute touch. If you don't like the floral edges, you may find a darker green and white Gingham option or something totally different, like a more sophisticated cream cushion with red and blue pinstripes.
Napkins for every occasion
If you decide to go with Gingham seat cushions, you can continue the trend on your table with these pastel-colored beverage napkins. However, there are a ton of napkin designs to choose from at HomeGoods — flowers in numerous styles and colors, fruits like lemons and strawberries, and holiday themes like July 4th. Some of them even come in various shapes, like cowboy boots and popsicles. Whether you need beverage, dinner, or both, the napkins you choose for a gathering can help spruce up your outdoor dining area.
Strawberry-embossed tumblers and kitchenware
HomeGoods might have a lot of tableware featuring lemons, but other fruits haven't been forgotten. If you prefer the warm, sweet vibe of strawberries, these embossed tumblers are such a cute option with a slightly red tint and lots of miniature strawberries all over. That's not all of the strawberry-imbued items that you might find, though. There could be bowls, plates, mugs, and other decor mixed in with the cherry dishes on the shelves. Or, you may get lucky and find a slew of strawberry-themed table and kitchen items on a display table.
Citrus and mint-scented candles
When it comes to setting a mood and elevating your outdoor dining space, citrus and mint-scented candles are one of the best options. They're multifunctional, doing more than adding eye-catching color to your table and other centerpieces. The smells of grapefruit, lemon, orange, and mint are naturally refreshing and energizing, just like a citrusy simmer pot. Plus, they complement various culinary aromas, such as curry, salad, dessert, and white wine. If you want even more decorative-looking candles than the ones pictured above, check your HomeGoods for candles in large, wide ruffle bowls or even Medusa busts.
Wicker patio dining chairs
If you're just looking for new chairs, these wicker ones can spruce up your deck or patio dining space. They're available in soft tans, dark browns, and even black. However, the best part is that they're lightweight, and you can stack them, making it easy to store them away when you aren't using them or when the weather is bad. In addition to these, HomeGoods will likely have Adirondack chairs in a variety of colors if you want a more laid-back dining experience. You may see standalone bar-height chairs as well.
Bright and colorful decorative pillows
It's easy to turn plain and boring outdoor furniture into fun and energetic pieces where family and guests want to gather: Just add a few bright and colorful decorative pillows. Whether you like beach, garden, or bohemian vibes, HomeGoods is a great place to look for vibrant-colored pillows in square and rectangular (lumbar) shapes. If the super colorful options are too bold for your taste, though, your store may have a decent selection of more sophisticated and simpler designs to make your outdoor dining area feel cozier.
Colorfully decorated planters
To extend the fun energy from your dining seats to the rest of your space, grow flowers or herbs in vibrant planters and set them around your outdoor space. HomeGoods often has a wide variety to choose from, so you can get a few planters as small or as large as you like. You could even use the smaller ones as table centerpieces. If you don't want to care for real plants, pick up faux flora and fill the bottom with bubble wrap — one of Martha Stewart's best gardening tips to save on soil filler.
Patio dining tables, chairs, and umbrellas
If you need to completely replace your old dining set or don't have one yet, HomeGoods could be the best place to start for potentially lower prices, especially since the larger Home Depot patio furniture sets (for example) can get really expensive. This eight-piece dining set staged with an umbrella is just one example of what you could find. If you don't have space for a long rectangular table, smaller round tables with chairs and cushions are available. Your store may also have umbrellas measuring up to 15 feet wide and in various colors.
Area rugs
Arranging your outdoor dining furniture directly on your deck or patio can make the area feel a little bare and cold. By adding an area rug underneath, you make the space feel warmer and more inviting while giving it a facelift. Many HomeGoods locations feature an area dedicated to quality rugs in a slew of sizes and styles for less than department stores. To ensure that your area rug lasts, look for ones with an outdoor label. These are made with materials like polyester, polypropylene, and recycled plastics that resist fading and don't hold moisture like indoor-style rugs.