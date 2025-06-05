14 Hosting Tips From Martha Stewart To Make Your Next Party A Smashing Success

If there's anyone who knows how to host a party, it's Martha Stewart. The cooking expert has built a brand on advising people how to make the most of good times in their kitchens and dining rooms, and she hasn't just taught folks how to make meals for themselves. Throughout her career (which has been pretty lengthy, having just published her 100th cookbook), she's also imparted a lot of wisdom on the best ways to host in a manner that's welcoming, easygoing, and fuss-free, making parties seem like less of a chore for the host and more like an extension of their own good vibes.

She hasn't just taught people how to do so through their food, either. While Stewart has given us plenty of tips about how to cook for crowds without breaking into a sweat, she's also dispensed lots of advice about how to prepare homes for parties. Plus, she's particularly in tune with the aesthetic side of parties, and has given some top tips and tricks about how to make your event look the best it can. If you're tired of throwing drab dinners for your friends, it's time to learn from the best.