Fill Your Kitchen With An Inviting Aroma With A Citrusy Simmer Pot

The first step to creating a citrusy summer pot your guests will practically sing about is choosing the right pot. While many people use Dutch ovens effectively, small to medium pots work best, as they provide even heating. Fill your pot about halfway with water, then add the appropriate ingredients to the water to create the scent and overall vibe you're going for. For a citrus simmer pot, use lemon or orange slices or peels, rosemary, and lavender to create a fresh, clean scent that delights year-round. After adding your ingredients, bring them to a light boil and switch them to a simmer.

Alternatively, use a crockpot or another slow cooker for your simmer pot. If you utilize this method, you'll want to fill the pot almost full with water, add your preferred ingredients, cover it, and turn it on high. Once you notice steam, turn the crockpot down to low. But whichever pot you use, it's important that you keep an eye on it to ensure that the water doesn't completely evaporate; add water as it simmers to keep your pot at least halfway full. Smell not quite what you'd expected? You can add more ingredients as it simmers to reach (and keep) the desired aroma strength. With careful supervision, your simmer pot can keep your home smelling amazing for hours and even days.