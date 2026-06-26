12 Foods Sailors Ate Back In The Day

From pirates to explorers, merchant mariners to navy sailors, seafarers throughout history have endured some notoriously bad cuisine. Foods stored in ships' holds were limited to relatively shelf-stable items that could withstand humid conditions for months at a time. However, there was no guarantee that such foods would last in these unseemly conditions; consuming rancid, spoiled, or weevil-infested goods was often the only alternative to not eating at all. Most sailors did not regularly get to consume fresh foods, and very little by way of produce. Before the invention of canned food in the 19th century, they were often at risk of malnutrition, without access to a balanced diet.

There's a lot of detailed historical documentation on what many sailors would have eaten on a daily, weekly, or even monthly basis, thanks to navy ledgers of official rations. Our list includes some of these official navy staples, which were systematic and repetitive, but we'll also look at the less regimented cuisine eaten by pirates and smugglers, which might have seen a bit more variety through their underhanded ways. In any and all cases, typical dishes for seafarers included an array of unusual combinations, often concocted from whatever was available. Spanning as far back as the 1200s and into the early 20th century, here is a list of typical foods sailors from all walks of life ate back in the day, whether they enjoyed these staples or not.