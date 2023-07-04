How A Challenge From Napoleon Spurred The Invention Of Canned Food

One of the most enduring problems to face the human species has been how to prevent food spoilage. People did find ways to meet this challenge very early on. For instance, archaeological evidence suggests that groups in the Middle East were drying foods as early as 12,000 B.C., and the practices of fermentation, pickling, and salt-curing go back almost as far. But these methods had major flaws. For starters, they were not guaranteed to work in the first place, and even when they did, they often drained the food of both flavor and nutritional value. A truly effective preservation method that kept food palatable and nutritious didn't come around until the early 1800s, and it took a war to make it happen.

The method we speak of is canning, one of the most important developments in the history of food, and it wouldn't have happened if not for the military ambitions of Napoleon Bonaparte. Back in 1795, four years before he would take over as de facto leader of France, Napoleon was serving as a general in the French Revolutionary Wars. His troops were facing an age-old problem — how to feed themselves. Dried foods simply didn't do the job, something the British had found out the hard way during the Seven Years' War four decades prior when more than half their navy died of malnutrition. Seeking to spare his forces the same fate, Napoleon offered up a reward — 12,000 francs to anyone who could develop a better means of food preservation.