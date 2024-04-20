How The US Navy Accidentally Helped Create Modern Ramen

Today, ramen in its many styles, is one of Japan's international symbols, with 121.2 billion global servings in 2022 alone. In addition to its general popularity, the dish has all sorts of uses; there's even a Japanese tourist train fueled by ramen. The roots of ramen date back centuries; there's evidence ramen noodles descend from a type of noodle known as keitai-men, which had existed for centuries (but with limited popularity, especially among the general population). But it wasn't until the late 1800s that those noodles were combined with Japanese and Chinese cooking techniques to create the ramen we know now.

But ramen also wouldn't exist without a bunch of U.S. warships from the 1850s. (It's important to note that ramen was not invented by the U.S. Navy or any other American; it's a Japanese creation through and through, with some assistance from Chinese cooking ideas). However, the actions of the Navy during one of the most formative events in Japanese history — the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry's black ships — ultimately had a butterfly effect on its creation a few decades later. To understand why, you need to understand how Japan was closed off for centuries and how Perry's arrival opened the floodgates for immigration and international trade.