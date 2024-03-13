Oatmeal Vs Porridge: The Difference Is All In The Oats

Oatmeal and porridge are just perfect for breakfast, offering steady energy throughout the day. But have you ever wondered what makes them different? Just like oatmeal, porridge can be made with oats and milk or water, but you may use legumes or grains like rice, corn, barley, or kasha instead of oats. "Different spices, fruits, and sweetness can be added to this combination according to an individual's taste," performance coach and nutritionist Lily Chapman told Runner's World.

Corn, rice, barley, and other grains or vegetables are not typically used in oatmeal. However, this doesn't mean you must stick to just a few ingredients. Instead, you can experiment with tasty oatmeal toppings like honey, chocolate, peanut butter, orange zest, coconut flakes, or matcha powder. Or, go a step further and add ghee for a buttery flavor.

The main difference between oatmeal and porridge lies in the base ingredient. Apart from that, they're surprisingly similar. In fact, oatmeal is a type of porridge.