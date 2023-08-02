Is There A Nutritional Benefit To Eating Ostrich Eggs?
The United States eats a lot of eggs. In fact, Statista projects that the average American will consume 288.6 eggs in 2023. That's just chicken eggs, though, and there's no reason for egg cravings to stop there. You can eat the eggs of many species, from birds to reptiles to fish. Each offers a unique flavor, texture, and nutritional content. If you're an adventurous eater, sampling as many different eggs as possible might well be on your bucket list. And if you like to dream big, there might be one particular egg at the forefront of your mind: the ostrich egg.
Ostriches are the largest birds in the world. Their towering stature can reach up to nine feet with a seven-foot wingspan, and they can weigh as much as 287 pounds. It should come as no surprise, then, to learn that ostriches lay the largest eggs of any animal on Earth. These cream-colored behemoths weigh an average of three pounds, which is roughly equivalent to 24 chicken eggs.
A single ostrich egg could supply all the calories you need in a day, seriously. The National Institutes of Health recommend that the average adult woman consume 2,000 calories per day, while the average adult man should consume 2,500. How many calories are in an ostrich egg? 2,000. That's right, you could get a full day's worth of energy from one ostrich egg ... but should you?
A nutritional breakdown of ostrich eggs
Ostrich eggs, much like ostrich meat, are generally considered to be healthy. But eating a whole egg by yourself would be excessive for anyone but a bodybuilder. Registered dietitian Melissa Hooper, MS, RDN, told Livestrong that ostrich eggs contain all the essential amino acids, and they're a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. You want some protein with that? Well, hold onto your dumbbells — ostrich eggs pack in a truly gobsmacking amount.
One ostrich egg contains about 235 grams of protein. Compare that to the Recommended Dietary Allowance of protein, which is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight each day. That means that a single ostrich egg contains enough protein to satisfy someone who weighs more than 650 pounds.
Ostrich eggs, like chicken eggs, are notable for their high cholesterol levels (although they have a lower percentage of cholesterol compared to their mass than chicken eggs). A single ostrich egg weighing 1,400 grams (about three pounds) contains 5,208 milligrams of cholesterol, which would amount to 1,736% of your daily value. (Cholesterol is a point of concern for many, but research cited by the Cleveland Clinic suggests that high-cholesterol foods don't have a particularly significant impact on the cholesterol levels in your blood. Your risk of heart disease has much more to do with your genetic makeup and the consumption of trans fats, of which an ostrich egg only contains 0.5 grams.)
There are some potential drawbacks to eating ostrich eggs
Eating an entire ostrich egg by yourself isn't realistic. Despite their nutritional value, you'd be exceeding the recommended dietary allowance of almost every element. Furthermore, ostrich eggs aren't easy to get your hands on. American Ostrich Farms estimates that the average ostrich egg costs around $30. But depending on where you live, you'll likely have to pay for the eggs to be imported, which can drive the price up to around $100. When it comes to cooking ostrich eggs, you'll face another challenge. Hard-boiling one takes around two hours.
If you're seeking a major protein bulk-up or simply want to take your palate on an adventure, there are some restaurants that serve ostrich eggs. They are usually presented as a novelty more than a carefully-crafted dish, but they could be worth trying just for the experience.
When it comes to taste, people are torn, with some saying ostrich eggs are barely distinguishable from chicken eggs in their flavor and texture, while others find the odor of their yolks to be aggressively sulfuric. Your experience is bound to vary depending on where the ostrich egg comes from and how it's prepared. But if you want to try one for yourself, it's probably best to bring some friends along for help.