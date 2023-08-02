Is There A Nutritional Benefit To Eating Ostrich Eggs?

The United States eats a lot of eggs. In fact, Statista projects that the average American will consume 288.6 eggs in 2023. That's just chicken eggs, though, and there's no reason for egg cravings to stop there. You can eat the eggs of many species, from birds to reptiles to fish. Each offers a unique flavor, texture, and nutritional content. If you're an adventurous eater, sampling as many different eggs as possible might well be on your bucket list. And if you like to dream big, there might be one particular egg at the forefront of your mind: the ostrich egg.

Ostriches are the largest birds in the world. Their towering stature can reach up to nine feet with a seven-foot wingspan, and they can weigh as much as 287 pounds. It should come as no surprise, then, to learn that ostriches lay the largest eggs of any animal on Earth. These cream-colored behemoths weigh an average of three pounds, which is roughly equivalent to 24 chicken eggs.

A single ostrich egg could supply all the calories you need in a day, seriously. The National Institutes of Health recommend that the average adult woman consume 2,000 calories per day, while the average adult man should consume 2,500. How many calories are in an ostrich egg? 2,000. That's right, you could get a full day's worth of energy from one ostrich egg ... but should you?