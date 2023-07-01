15 Canadian Comfort Foods Everyone Should Try

If there's one dish that's found favor beyond Canada's borders, it's the perennial poutine. Across Canada, it's enjoyed just as much in fast food as in fine dining restaurants — it looks remarkably elegant when topped with foie gras. Fries, curd cheese, and warm gravy comprise this simple, hearty trinity, and though poutine's exact origins are somewhat contentious, they all point to 1950s Quebec as its birthplace.

Cheese curds, a byproduct of the numerous fromageries dotting the region, were a widely available commodity in rural Quebec snack bars during this period – it was only a matter of time before someone added these squeaky bits of cheddar to an order of fries. As for who thought to top the pairing with gravy, one widespread legend suggests it was Fernand Lachance at the Café Idéal, who slathered gravy over cheese curd fries to keep them from going cold. Though cheese curds have their own textural delights when eaten plain, adding gravy melts them into the perfect consistency. Poutine purists insist that no other form of cheese will achieve the same satisfying effect.

As for the name itself, there is just as much speculation on poutine's etymology. It could have stemmed from "pudding" in English, which is pouding in French. But the best case for the name further solidifies the dish's Quebec roots — "poutine" is Quebecois slang for "mess." To make matters even messier, many Canadians enjoy eating poutine with vinegar or ketchup.