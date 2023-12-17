Where Did Navy Beans Get Their Name?

Navy beans are more common than you might think. Chances are they're a staple on your regular shopping list and a permanent fixture in the pantry. But what are they exactly? Navy beans — also known as haricot beans, white pea beans, and Boston beans — are the variety commonly used in baked beans, served in a tomato-based sauce. They've been a part of humanity's diet for several thousand years, and the U.S. Navy rationed them to sailors during the 19th century because of their high nutritional content and long shelf life.

Farmers in Peru are believed to have been the first people to cultivate navy beans several millennia ago. Belonging to the Fabaceae plant family, these legumes are small, white, and oval-shaped; they possess a mild taste and are cooked easily, making them one of the most versatile ingredients for a variety of recipes. Nowadays, navy beans are commonly used in soups and stews from different cultures, as well as the famous Boston Baked Beans from the proclaimed Beantown of America.

Navy beans are cheap, low in fat, and high in protein, as well as easy to grow at home. Packed full of micronutrients and antioxidants, it's easy to see why they were so popular among the military forces of the 1800s, and why they're still so popular across the globe today.