12 Canned Green Bean Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

From underrated store-bought soups to the best tinned meats, canned foods have a place in nearly every American home's pantry — I know they certainly do in mine. They offer convenience and affordability that makes my busiest nights a lot easier. Unfortunately, not every canned food is worth the purchase. In my home, we keep canned green beans well stocked because it's a quick-cooking vegetable that everyone will actually eat. Over the years, I've generally stuck to the same two or three brands, but I've always wanted to branch out and explore other options.

Luckily, I got the chance to do just that by comparing 12 canned green bean brands. Then, I ranked them from worst to best so you can skip the taste trials and grab the best options available on your local grocery store's shelves. I relied on my 15 years experience in the food industry, 10 years experience farming (including growing fresh produce), and a lifetime of eating copious amounts of green beans to judge the taste, smell, coloring, and appearance of each brand. I also considered price when making my assessments. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Let's get into it.