Beanie Weenies Are The Best Way To Use Up Leftover Hot Dogs

If you're hosting a backyard barbecue, the last thing you want to do is to run out of hot dogs. While it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to serving up this American classic, ensuring you have more than enough hot dogs to go around often means you'll have leftovers once the barbecue has ended — but this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Trust us, there are plenty of ways you never thought to use hot dogs, and having leftover hot dogs on hand is the perfect reason to make beanie weenies.

Beanie weenies is a dish that's made from two main ingredients: hot dogs and baked beans. It's the perfect way to use up leftover hot dogs since it's made from pantry staples like baked beans, bacon, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce. It keeps well in the fridge and is an easy, hearty meal that's great for both kids and adults. It's the type of dish you can make with what you have, and can alter based on your preferences. Not to mention, it's affordable! So, slice up those leftover dogs, throw them in a pot with baked beans and a few seasonings, and you're good to go.