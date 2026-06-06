I Tried 10 Store-Bought Mozzarella Brands And This Was The Best

Mozzarella cheese has always remained one of my favorites because the mild flavor profile makes it so versatile. Beyond topping homemade pizza, you can use it in Caprese salad, make fried mozzarella sticks, or layer it inside some classic lasagna. Unfortunately, not every type of mozzarella you find in the store is going to be amazing — some of them taste artificial, while others are too salty, and still others have an unpleasant texture. How are you supposed to figure out which of the mozzarella brands your local store carries are the best, and which deserve to be left exactly where you found them? Well, I went on a journey to figure out the answer.

During my more than 15 years in the food industry, I used a lot of mozzarella in countless variations, so I like to think I have a solid idea of what makes a brand good (or not). A great love of cheese (to the point you might call it an obsession), and other relevant experiences have also contributed to this foundational knowledge. Taste was my primary concern when assigning ranking, and I tried mozzarella in various renderings, from shredded cheese to snack sticks and beyond. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to see which store-bought mozzarella brand you should snatch up on your next shopping trip? Let's get into it.