11 Old-School Ice Cream Flavors That Were Popular In The '70s

Ice cream has been a crowd-pleaser for centuries, and over the years, our continued love for this cold treat has inspired endless possibilities for new flavors. The 1970s were a decade when lots of innovations changed the public's taste for ice cream, when some of the most iconic flavors we know today first made an appearance. Many of these new and newly popularized varieties came about thanks to the ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins, which enjoyed great popularity during this decade.

As with other popular desserts from the 1970s, ice cream tastes have changed since then, but the sweet tooths of the '70s had a hankering for specific flavors, some of which became trends that didn't last past the decade. Flavor profiles for ice cream in this era often leaned towards earthy, nutty varieties. Contrastingly, other favorites were vividly-colored, candy-inspired flavors. Some of these retro choices have become timeless classics, others remain regionally specific, and still more have all but disappeared. Spanning preferences from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, here is a list of 11 old-school ice cream flavors that were popular during the 1970s.