14 Old-School Desserts People Loved To Eat In The 1970s

There's no getting around the fact that the 1970s were a wacky time for food. This was the decade that American cuisine began to morph and stretch at the seams, turning from a simple, humble set of meals to a frankly experimental landscape — and not always in a great way. Alongside foods that soon became favorites we still eat to this day (like Green Goddess dressing and cheese fondue), there were out-there concoctions like frosted sandwich loaves and cheese balls that were, for better or worse, the talking points of every potluck. Perhaps nowhere was food more inventive than in the dessert space, where a host of sweet treats became beloved by the world, despite how strange some of them were.

Some of the best-loved desserts in the 1970s were newly invented in the decade, with items like the Hummingbird cake and the Robert Redford cake (which was also known by a slightly more scandalous name) first being conceived during these fabled years. Other desserts had been thought of long before the '70s, but really took off around this time, with everyday dishes like instant pudding and fancier affairs like baked Alaska being emblematic of the period. Join us on a trip down memory lane, while we check out these iconic old-school desserts.