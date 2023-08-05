What Is The Actual Flavor Of Bubblegum?

We've all tasted bubblegum, but do you actually know what bubblegum tastes like? Other types of gum try to emulate a natural flavor, like mint, fruit, or cinnamon (not to mention some truly weird gum flavors that are way outside the box), but not bubblegum. There's rarely a helpful image on bubblegum packaging, unlike the spearmint leaves, berries, or cinnamon sticks you see on other types. Instead, you see just pink bubbles, if anything at all. You can check the ingredients list on the pack, but it likely won't tell you that the gum contains anything more specific than "artificial flavor." What in the world are we chewing on?

It turns out that bubblegum is made with a mix of artificial fruit flavors, with strawberry and banana as the most frequent contributors. Other flavors in the mix could include cherry, orange, and lemon, as well as additional berry elements like raspberry and blueberry. Every company has its own unique recipe but, generally speaking, what you're tasting is going to be a sort of strawberry-banana punch. It is enigmatic and wholly original, which begs the question: who came up with bubblegum flavor in the first place?