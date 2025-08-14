The surprisingly long history of ice cream dates back to at least 4000 B.C., when Mesopotamian nobles cooled off during the summer at icehouses that sold flavored ice. Similarly, the ancient Greeks, Romans, Persians, and Chinese all had different versions of frozen treats that eventually evolved into what we enjoy today. In the 1700s, when the tradition of ice cream making reached the colonies that would become the United States, it was instantly beloved by those who tried it.

Americans may not have invented ice cream, but we've certainly innovated it, changing how, where, and even why we eat the confection. Over a century after George Washington bought a mechanical ice cream maker, increasing awareness of at-home production, other enterprising Americans gave us the first ice cream soda, the first ice cream sundae, the first milkshake (originally advertised as a health drink), and the first edible ice cream cup, patented in the 1880s. The waffle cone was introduced at the 1904 World's Fair, and countless varieties of the cold, creamy dessert have come and gone. Sadly, some of the most delicious-sounding ice creams of days gone by are now hard to find. Whether they were among those eaten by royalty centuries ago, or born during the post-refrigeration boom of the 1950s, here are 13 old-school ice cream flavors we wish we could find in stores today.