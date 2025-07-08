What Was Gerald Ford's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor?

President Gerald Ford is best known for assuming office after President Richard Nixon resigned, but he also enjoyed golfing, stamp collecting, and ice cream. The 38th president was not a complicated person when it came to his eating habits. He enjoyed a simple pot roast and red cabbage for dinner, and when he wanted a frozen treat, it was always butter pecan ice cream. This was even his go-to for special occasions. While there are plenty of strict rules White House chefs have to follow when working at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, catering to the President's whim and following the First Lady's lead are two of the most important.

For Ford's first birthday in the White House on July 14, 1975, First Lady Betty Ford threw a private party for close friends where they celebrated with sponge cake and butter pecan ice cream — simple and familiar. But even when they were beyond the Washington, D.C., Beltway, President and Mrs. Ford would enjoy a scoop. According to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum, the couple made a pitstop for cones at an Old Dover, New Hampshire, Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in late winter 1976. And while it is unclear if he chose butter pecan during his visit, it is highly probable.