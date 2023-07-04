No One Seems To Know What The Flavor Of Blue Moon Ice Cream Actually Is

Blue moon is a classic Midwestern ice cream flavor beloved by children and adults for its marshmallowy sweet taste and for its electric blue color that turns everything it touches (including your mouth) tropical ocean blue. What could be better than that? But this delicious ice cream is hiding a few mysteries under its enticingly-colored exterior. The first mystery is why it is sold only in the Midwest and the second is — what does it taste like?

It seems that no one, not even Midwesterners, can really describe what the flavor of blue moon actually is. Many people have guessed that it is Froot Loop flavored while others say it tastes like cotton candy, vanilla and almond, or bubble gum. No matter where you look, while most agree it is deliciously sweet with a bit of tang, no one can really pin down what gives it that distinct flavor. So what is blue moon actually? Many homemade ice cream recipes include raspberry and lemon as the main flavors for blue moon, but that might not be the full story.