15 Fast Food Chains That Serve Bone-In Chicken Wings

When you get a hankering for bone-in chicken wings, you might not be in the mood to make them yourself. You might also not have time to dine at a sit-down restaurant if the craving hits you while running errands or on a work break. In either of these cases, finding the nearest fast food chain that serves traditional-style chicken wings is a fantastic way to satisfy your taste buds and stomach. (While you're at these spots, though, consider one of the mistakes you might make when ordering chicken wings: Not asking for the sauce on the side. The sauce can make dish soggy, especially if you get the wings to-go. Waiting to put it on yourself will help keep your wings crispier.)

You might be surprised at how many fast food restaurants serve bone-in wings — from classic chicken chains like KFC, Popeyes, Wingstop, and Zaxby's to Korean-style joints like bb.q Chicken and Bonchon. You can even order traditional wings at burger places like Checkers & Rally's or well-known pizza brands like Domino's, Little Caesars, and Pizza Hut. No matter where you live or are visiting, you're sure to find a national or regional fast food chain that serves well-seasoned and/or saucy bone-in chicken wings.