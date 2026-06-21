15 Fast Food Chains That Serve Bone-In Chicken Wings
When you get a hankering for bone-in chicken wings, you might not be in the mood to make them yourself. You might also not have time to dine at a sit-down restaurant if the craving hits you while running errands or on a work break. In either of these cases, finding the nearest fast food chain that serves traditional-style chicken wings is a fantastic way to satisfy your taste buds and stomach. (While you're at these spots, though, consider one of the mistakes you might make when ordering chicken wings: Not asking for the sauce on the side. The sauce can make dish soggy, especially if you get the wings to-go. Waiting to put it on yourself will help keep your wings crispier.)
You might be surprised at how many fast food restaurants serve bone-in wings — from classic chicken chains like KFC, Popeyes, Wingstop, and Zaxby's to Korean-style joints like bb.q Chicken and Bonchon. You can even order traditional wings at burger places like Checkers & Rally's or well-known pizza brands like Domino's, Little Caesars, and Pizza Hut. No matter where you live or are visiting, you're sure to find a national or regional fast food chain that serves well-seasoned and/or saucy bone-in chicken wings.
Wingstop
With "wings" built into the restaurant name, it's no surprise that Wingstop serves bone-in wings. Referred to as classic wings on its menu, you can order them by the piece or in a combo with fries, carrots, celery, or a combination of the veggie sticks. You have 12 flavors and can choose up to two.
If you aren't sure where to start, Daily Meal ranked all of the Wingstop sauces to find the best. When you order online, there's also an option to choose all drums or flats for an additional fee in the special requests section.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Famed for its Louisiana flavor, Popeyes serves bone-in wings a la carte and as part of a combo with your choice of one of its sides. You get to choose from eight wing flavors (number and variety may vary) with a range of spiciness. From something as basic a mild to firey ghost pepper to classic combos like lemon pepper, there is something for every wing fan to enjoy at Popeyes.
Pizza Hut
When it comes to wings from pizza chains, Pizza Hut does them the best. Daily Meal found the restaurant's crispy-fried meat to have a layer of crunch that you just don't get with the baked wings from its competitors.
With nine signature rubs and sauces, like cajun, sweet chili, and Buffalo burnin' hot, you get to choose how mild or spicy your wings are. You can pair your preferred sauce or rub flavor with one of the chain's dipping sauces — blue cheese, marinara, buffalo (medium), honey BBQ, ranch, sweet chili, or garlic — or order the wings naked with said dip on the side.
KFC
KFC first introduced hot wings to its menu in 1991, and they've since left but returned for limited-time periods. In 2025, though, the traditional-style hot and spicy wings returned to the menu for good because of "obsessive demand" from customers, the company said in a press release. (Even Daily Meal really wanted this discontinued KFC item back.)
The hot and spicy wings are double-hand-breaded in a signature extra crispy breading after being marinated, so you get a flavorful spice in every bite. Along with a Mike's Hot Honey flavor option, the restaurant offers more than a handful of sauces to dip them in.
Buffalo Wild Wings GO
As the name suggests, Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its wings, and its smaller takeout and delivery format — Buffalo Wild Wings GO — is no different. The bone-in wings are available in orders of up to 30 pieces and come with an impressive selection of up to four of the 26 dry rubs and sauces. Because of that, you have a wide range of flavor and heat options, from mild honey BBQ and medium golden fire to lemon pepper, hot, and wild blazin' knockout.
The restaurant gives you the option to put the sauce on the side and order all drums or flats. Of course, you can also pair your wings with carrots, celery, and dip.
Domino's
Although Americans believe Pizza Hut has the best-tasting and quality pizza (per a YouGov survey), Domino's has quietly become the go-to pizza chain in America by sales because of its strong advertising and value deals. The restaurant's wings are baked in an oven after marinating and then smothered in your choice of sauce: garlic parmesan, honey BBQ, hot buffalo, or sweet mango habanero.
To avoid them getting soggy by the time you eat them, you could order plain wings and add your favorite dipping sauce on the side. This option excludes the garlic parmesan.
Bonchon
If you prefer really crispy chicken wings, you can't go wrong with Bonchon, a fried chicken chain that's starting to pop up everywhere and one of the best fried chicken chains in Daily Meal's ranking for crunch and flavor. Bonchon serves Korean fried chicken, which is battered by hand in a flour-seasoning blend and then fried twice; The first fry locks in the juices and the second fry provides the restaurant's signature crunchy outer layer.
The kitchen staff coats each piece of fried chicken with your chosen flavor — Korean BBQ, soy garlic, spicy, and yangnyeom — or you can order the plain classic crunch seasoning. The chain also offers naked wings if you're prefer them unseasoned and unsauced.
Zaxby's
One thing you should know about Zaxby's fried chicken, if you aren't familiar, is that there's more to the menu than "fingerz." Along with boneless wings, you can also order traditional, bone-in wings tossed in your choice of rubs and sauces.
There are over 10 sauces on the menu to choose from including classic options like Zax sauce, ranch, and honey mustard. Dry rub options include lemon pepper, garlic parmasean, and Nashville hot. You can get just the wings in up to 20-piece boxes with dipping sauce or a 5-piece combo that comes with dipping sauce, toast, a side item, and a drink.
Papa John's
Even if you aren't in the mood for pizza, Papa John's is another quick option for satisfying a craving for chicken wings. The restaurant bakes its traditional wings in the oven and you can order them without sauce or covered in BBQ, Buffalo, garlic parmesan, or honey chipotle sauce.
While Papa John's wings are one of the fast food items customers complain about the most, plenty of people like them and often recommend ordering the chicken wings well done. An employee in a TikTok video explains that this request means the wings are put into the oven twice, which takes a little longer but is worth it for the crispier outer layer.
Checkers & Rally's
Checkers & Rally's may not be a fast food chain that comes to mind when you want chicken wings, as it's more well known for burgers. But if you have a craving you can't scratch, it's can be a chicken wing lifesaver.
You can place orders of up to 20 classic wings tossed in one of three sauces — medium Buffalo, stingin' honey garlic, and sweet and smoky BBQ. You can also order the wings as a five or 10-piece combo with the restaurant's famous seasoned fries and a drink.
bb.q Chicken
If Korean fried chicken is the crispy chicken of your dreams, you should check out bb.q Chicken. (The chain has more locations than Bonchon and has accelerated its growth in the U.S. market.)
The fast food chain follows the traditional method for making Korean fried chicken, except that it uses lower fry temperatures and longer cook times, ensuring that the chicken is juicy inside and super crispy outside. Then, the wings can be brushed with one of nine sauce flavors or ordered with a non-saucy flavor like golden original, cheesling, or spicy original.
Little Caesars
Known for its Hot-N-Ready model, Crazy Bread, and for having a chain restaurant logo that should never be updated, Little Caesars is also known for offering more food for less. Alongside sides like Crazy Puffs and cookie dough brownies are Caesar wings, which are bone-in wings with a traditional seasoning.
Roasted in an oven, you can order Little Caesars' wings plain or flavored with BBQ, Buffalo, or garlic parmesan. You should also be on the look out for new flavors, because Little Caesars has had different varieties in the past.
Tex's Chicken & Burgers
Unless you live on the East Coast, you may not have heard of Tex's Chicken & Burgers yet. This fast food chain was established in the late 1980s, serving fresh halal food with Southern flavor from small New York storefronts. It wasn't until 2016 that Tex's Chicken & Burgers and began expanding to the more than 55 locations it has now.
Tex's Chicken & Burgers sells six and 15-piece meals which come with a spice blend coating or can be ordered with a classic crispy chicken breading. The meals also come with your choice of up to two sides and a drink.
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken
Another fast food chain located mostly in the eastern half of the United States, Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken was established in 2021 and is known for its Nashville-style hot chicken and Korean-style wings. You can order the wings naked or breaded with 16 dry rub or sauce options that have six different levels of heat.
The wings are available in orders of up to 50 pieces. Each order includes a varying number of the restaurant's 10 dipping sauces, depending on how many wings you get.
Marco's Pizza
Marco's Pizza has been around since 1978 and has grown to more than 1,000 locations across the U.S., the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. In Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Marco's Pizza items, the chicken wings were found to be a fine choice for people who aren't too picky.
The traditional bone-in chicken is baked in an oven and comes either plain or covered in one of six sauces. In addition to the classic BBQ, Buffalo, and garlic parmesan flavors, the lemon pepper and sweet red chili (select locations) offer more variety than other pizza chains. If the sweet red chili isn't available at your store, though, you could pair the dipping sauce with the plain wings in a pinch.