Mistakes You Might Be Making Ordering Chicken Wings At Chain Restaurants

Regardless of whether you whip up a simple batch of chicken wings in your air fryer or make a fancier option like Thai honey chicken wings, these little crispy treats are absolutely delicious. Americans love chicken wings so much that they're popular at any time, whether for a weeknight meal after work or a special event, like a Super Bowl Sunday.

Since not everyone has the time or energy to make wings at home, plenty of folks instead get their fix from their favorite local chain restaurant. But when it comes to ordering restaurant chicken wings, although it may seem like a pretty straightforward task, there are plenty of small mistakes that you could inadvertently be making. They may not seem like blunders from the get-go, but remembering these things can actually make your wing run much smoother.

To help with that, we've put together a list of mistakes you could be making when ordering chicken wings at any chain restaurant, together with what you can do instead to make your ordering experience easier. From not getting combo deals for large crowds to skipping the dips and sauces, you'll be surprised by the little things that have so far been coming in the way of a perfect wing outing.