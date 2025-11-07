How This Pizza Chain Quietly Became The Go-To Spot In America

Domino's has built a reputation of being a technology company that happens to sell pizza. Its strategic emphasis on developing innovative and convenient delivery technology has greatly paid off for the chain. One of its pivotal inventions is the Pizza Tracker, which was the first of its kind. The tool was launched in 2008 and allowed customers to track exactly what stage of creation and/or delivery their meal is at in real time. See how to use Domino's Pizza Tracker to monitor orders.

In 2008, awareness of online ordering was much lower than it is now, but Domino's found that customers who ordered online (instead of in-store or over the phone) reported much higher satisfaction. The Pizza Tracker was the key to capitalizing on this insight, and due to its transparency and efficiency, the tool skyrocketed in popularity. Being able to track your order from the moment it was placed to delivery was a novel idea at the time. Today, more than 1.8 billion orders have been placed using the tracker. Not to mention, this tool inspired several other pizza restaurants to create their own tracking systems as well.