Buffalo Wild Wings Golden Fire Sauce Review: The Heat Really Creeps Up On You

This spring, things are heating up at Buffalo Wild Wings with a brand new sauce. Self-described by the brand as a "perfect blend of sweet and tangy Carolina Gold and fiery chilies," B-Dubs' Golden Fire sauce is the latest addition to the fast casual chain's lineup of 26 sauces and dry rubs. The Golden Fire wing sauce is available for a limited-time and is exclusive to takeout and delivery.

I was lucky enough to try this new flavor on its release day so we could deliver you the hottest take on this new item, right to your doorstep. I sampled the Golden Fire traditional wings and the Golden Fire boneless wings, both of which come glazed in the sauce, and was mighty impressed. The following spicy review takes into account flavor, heat, and how well this new wing sauce balances the two.

