4 Fried Chicken Chains You'll See Everywhere In 2025

A signature dish of the American South, fried chicken, is so popular that it sparked an inter-restaurant competition in 2019. It's debatable whether Chick-fil-A or Popeyes ultimately won the chicken sandwich wars, and the competition has since settled, but the demand for America's favorite meat remains high enough to elevate some well-loved regional restaurants into new American markets.

Louisiana's Krispy Krunchy Chicken, North Carolina's Bojangles, and Georgia's Zaxbys are all planning major U.S. expansions in 2025. Once completed, these will include hundreds of new locations across all three chains. But it's not just Southern fast food that's growing — the Dallas-based Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon is also expanding into a key market as part of larger plans to boost its availability across the United States.

But with the average American eating twice as much chicken per year as they do beef or pork, the broad popularity of and ravenous consumer demand for fried chicken is propelling these regional chains into exciting new territory.